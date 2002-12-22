SOME UNION OFFICERS URGE REJECTION OF TRANSIT PACT

Some transit union officers voiced discontent with top union leaders Sunday and urged rank-and-file members to reject the tentative agreement that averted a strike by the city's 34,000 bus and subway workers.

After tense round-the-clock negotiations that lasted days, Local 100 of the Transportation Workers Union and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the mass transit system, the nation's largest, agreed last Monday on a proposal that would give employees $1,000 lump sums the first year of the contract and 3 percent raises the second and third years.

The union had initially sought 8 percent annual raises over three years.

The union's executive board voted early Tuesday to recommend the agreement to the membership.

The entire membership must now vote on the proposal.

But two of the nine dissenting members of the union's 42-member executive board said they were surprised to see a no-layoffs clause replaced with a job security provision and fear the clause would open the door for layoffs.

Federal magistrate judge for Western District chosen

ROCHESTER (AP) -- Marian W. Payson, who heads the state attorney general's office in Rochester, has been selected as a federal magistrate judge for the Western District of New York.

Payson will replace U.S. Magistrate Judge William Bauer, who is returning to private practice Feb. 1. The appointment is subject to federal background checks.

Magistrate judges conduct pretrial proceedings in criminal and civil cases. Their term is eight years. The current salary is $138,000.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Larimer told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that Payson was most qualified of five candidates "based on her extensive federal litigation experience."

Payson, 42, an assistant attorney general, had been an assistant U.S. attorney in New York City for six years, specializing in criminal litigation and appellate work.

She would join four other magistrate judges in the state's Western District -- fellow Rochester judge Jonathan W. Feldman and Buffalo judges Leslie G. Foschio, Hugh B. Scott and H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

Rockefeller patriarch plans organic farm on his estate

POCANTICO HILLS (AP) -- The patriarch of the Rockefeller family is planning to build a nonprofit organic farm and education center devoted to agriculture on his sprawling estate.

David Rockefeller, 87, grandson of oil magnate John D. Rockefeller Sr., said he also plans to construct a catering hall, cafe, offices and an organic restaurant, the New York Times reported Sunday. A hotel and spa would be built on a separate parcel near the restaurant under Rockefeller's proposal.

Rockefeller, who is donating the roughly $28 million needed for the complex in Westchester County, said he wanted the project to honor his late wife, Margaret, who raised prize-winning cattle on the family estate.

Several members of the Rockefeller family who spoke on the condition of anonymity told the Times they opposed certain elements of the proposed organic farm complex, including the plan to build a hotel along the road leading into the family's shared estate.

Seneca County to issue $25 false alarm permits

WATERLOO (AP) -- In an effort to cut down on deputies' time being wasted, Seneca County plans to start charging businesses and homes for false alarms in their security systems.

Beginning in January, the county will issue alarm permits for $25 a year, allowing a business or home two false alarms. The next alarm will cost the owner $25, and after that $50 each.

More than 300 security alarms are wired to ring Seneca County's 911 emergency operations center, which sometimes receives six false alarms before 10 a.m., most from businesses, often due to new employees unfamiliar with a security system, officials said.

The law exempts senior citizens and people with medical alarms, who will have to fill out an application with the county.

No lottery drawings Christmas; Lotto Tuesday

ALBANY (AP) -- There will be no state lottery drawings Christmas Day, and the usual Lotto drawing scheduled for Wednesday will be held Tuesday, Christmas Eve, officials said.

Lottery officials said the drawings will resume their regular schedule Thursday.