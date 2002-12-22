SHOPPERS LOOK FOR SOMETHING DIFFERENT

Holiday shoppers along the Elmwood strip said they were still searching for that unique gift Sunday afternoon as they shopped and browsed at dozens of speciality boutiques in the heart of Allentown's retail district.

Despite an "Unwrap Elmwood" billboard campaign to attract local customers that boasted "over 200 reasons to avoid the mall this season," most gift-hunters were flocking to the malls. On Sunday afternoon, there was still a select group of die-hards seen shopping on Elmwood Avenue who professed they preferred shopping at the smaller stores.

Most Elmwood shops are closed on Sunday, but owners opened their doors to accommodate the last-minute shoppers.

"I come here to look for something different," said Joan Bak, a Niagara Falls resident shopping with her brother Bill.

"They don't have anything in the malls. All the chain stores sell all the same stuff. I'm looking for something different. It's hard to find unique gifts nowadays."

Buffalo native Noreen Buckley walked out of Eminent Design carring a shopping bag of new purchases -- a corkscrew for a daughter and three metal Christmas ornaments for her friend.

"You can buy everything here on this street," said Buckley. "They should switch the Elmwood Avenue sign with Main Street sign and let this be the hub of the city."

Allentown business owners professed that shopping in the area has a lot of advantages -- original products, more available parking spaces and no fighting through long lines at the cashier.

Store employee Gayle Porter at Flight 104, an ethnic art and clothing store, said her products are all unique gifts -- including fox hats, angels wrapped in kente-cloth and African garb.

"Anything you see in here you can't find in a mall," said Porter. A few store owners did admit the retail strip was not as busy as past holidays.

Spencer Allen, owner of Assets Antiques, which sells everything from pottery to Victorian jewelry, said sales have been disappointing this year, but encouraged customers to try something different.

"Buying an antique shows so much more love than buying something in a mall," said Allen. "Why not buy something unique instead of some old sweater that you can get at any store in the mall?"

