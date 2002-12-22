POLICE HAVE A REASON TO BE WARY OF MERGER

In order to realize the difficult hurdles needed to overcome a merger between the Erie County Sheriff's Department and the Buffalo Police Department, taxpayers must look at the current problems as the county attempts to merge the Erie County Holding Center and the Alden Correctional Facility.

The deliberate understaffing, continuous mandated overtime and possible removal of corrections officer seniority upon completion of the merger gives Buffalo Police Benevolent Association President Robert Meegan good reason not to trust Erie County. If the county is treating its present employees this unfairly, one can only imagine what it has in store for the Buffalo Police Department. Let's remember that merging means to consolidate and form an alliance -- not to divide and conquer.

KEVIN KOWALSKI

CSEA Vice President, Local 815

Depew