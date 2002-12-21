Irene Wojcik, a devoted mother and grandmother, died Thursday (Dec. 19, 2002) in Roswell Park Cancer Institute after a brief illness. She was 77.

Surrounded by her family, Mrs. Wojcik died while holding the hand of her granddaughter Christie. Family members said her eight children and 16 grandchildren were the center of her life.

Born in Buffalo, the former Irene M. Jankowski later moved to Cheektowaga.

Survivors include five sons, Robert of East Amherst, Thomas and Richard, both of the Town of Tonawanda, Gerald of Williamsville and Timothy of Rochester; three daughters, Patricia of Spearfish, S.D., Annmarie of Winter Park, Colo., and Cathy of Boston, Mass.; a sister, Angeline of Florida; two brothers, Henry of Florida and Edwin of Sloan; and 16 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 10 French Road, Depew. Prayers will be said at 8:30 in Pacer Funeral Home, 2274 George Urban Blvd., Depew. Burial will be in St. Adalbert's Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

