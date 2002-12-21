DECKING THE COUNTY HALLS

There's a Silent Night on this week's calendar, but not all is calm and bright on the political trail. Here are a few items of interest:

Supreme Court Justice Barbara Howe is in the midst of smart Christmas shopping in her quest to succeed Surrogate Judge Joe Mattina next November. The Democratic Howe, who makes it a point to be everywhere around this town, has been shopping in Republican circles, too.

And that's just fine with the Erie County GOP. Chairman Bob Davis said Howe competing for both the Democratic and Republican nominations makes her "extremely formidable."

"Surrogate's Court deals with families and adoptions and estates -- all serious things in people's lives," Davis said. "Barbara Howe, in my opinion, has the persona to deal with those issues."

Davis said the Republican Lawyers Club, the screening panel the GOP relies upon for judicial recommendations, is expected to recommend Howe as early as January. That would give her a major head start in organizing and fund-raising for the post, which is viewed as one of the most powerful judicial positions in Erie County.

One reason Republicans are considering Howe is that few of their own have expressed real interest. Supreme Court Justice Penny Wolfgang is always included in the "mentioned" category, but has so far not contacted party leaders about 2003.

Democratic candidates are plentiful, too, with Buffalo Board of Education Member Paul Buchanan said to be intensifying his interest in recent days.

Speaking of early campaigns, the GOP's Davis is itching to get started on efforts to preserve the Erie County Legislature's Republican majority. He is attaching special significance to two Tonawanda-based legislative seats now held by Democrats Chuck Swanick and Lynn Marinelli, and is eyeing respective runs by Bill Naab and Mark Campanella in those districts.

Campanella, who got a late start against Marinelli in 2001, has already staged his third fund-raiser.

"If you want to beat an incumbent, you've got to have time to do it," Davis said.

Both efforts will prove to be heavy lifts, however, since Swanick and Marinelli historically are solid incumbents now fortified by even stronger Democratic districts in 2003.

Campanella, by the way, remains an enrolled Democrat, and the possibility of a Democratic primary against Marinelli has not been ruled out.

The fall of Marty Connor as minority leader of the State Senate sets in motion a line of political dominoes stretching all the way to Buffalo and Sens. Bill Stachowski and Byron Brown.

Stachowski is expected to lose his position as ranking member of the Finance Committee as a result of his loyalty to Connor, while Brown expects a promotion in the Senate's Democratic hierarchy following his support for incoming Minority Leader David Patterson of Harlem.

There are Republicans in Albany who recognized Stachowski's disappointment in losing the coveted Finance post, one he worked hard over the years to obtain. Those same Republicans made overtures to the Kaisertown Democrat about joining the Republican majority.

"There have been conversations, but Billy will always be a Democrat," said one GOP source, who added that such a switch would almost certainly produce reverberations in the Cheektowaga cemetery where Stanley Stachowski -- the senator's late father and one of the most revered figures of local Democratic politics -- is buried.

The departure of Buffalo Comptroller Anthony Nanula for the staff of incoming State Comptroller Alan Hevesi has produced its own domino effect. Deputy Comptroller Maurice Garner, a former Gorski administration stalwart who was a top honcho in the Grassroots political club, has left City Hall. Garner has also resigned his Democratic Committee position to become director of neighborhood services for the Community Action Organization of Erie County, a $23 million per year human services agency.

Some insiders predict, by the way, that the city comptroller's post may go unfilled through much of 2003 because of the Common Council's inability to settle on an interim successor to Nanula.

About 600 of Congressman Tom Reynolds' closest friends showed up at his Thursday roast at the Buffalo Niagara Marriott -- just to keep him "humble" following his election to a top leadership position in the House of Representatives.

Reynolds also showed his fund-raising prowess in his home turf after the local party raked in about $60,000 for its 2003 campaign.

e-mail: rmccarthy@buffnews.com