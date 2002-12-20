THE GREATEST STORY EVER TOLD

REVIEW

"The Road to Bethlehem"

Rating: ***

Musical re-telling of the Christmas story. Adaptation, words, music and direction by Neal Radice.

Featuring Stephanie Bax-Fontanella, Mark Skura, J.K. Hudson, Pamela Rose Mangus and Richard McDonald.

Through Sunday in the the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley.

When Alleyway Theatre artistic director, house composer and all-around Mr. Everything Neal Radice sets out to adapt an existing story for musical retelling, he thinks big. In past years, Radice has written words and music to new versions of Norse legends and a Babylonian epic. Now that's big.

So, five years ago, seeking a Christmas theme for one of his original musicals, Radice considered one of the biggest stories of all time, the "Christmas event," as he calls it: The journey of the virgin, Mary of Nazareth -- heavy with child -- and her perplexed husband, Joseph, to Bethlehem to register for a mandated census ordered by a king, Herod.

A son, Jesus, is born in a stable, farm animals watching, and strange men from afar, guided by the brightest of stars, soon visiting. Angels rejoice and proclaim the boy a different kind of king, announcing that this child will bring peace on Earth.

That night changed the world, of course. Peace on Earth is still a work in progress, but every Dec. 25, Christians renew their hope for lasting good will among men and nations. Big theme. "Perfect," said Radice.

So, "The Road to Bethlehem" was born, a New Testament retelling of the birth of Jesus, mostly music speeding the familiar tale along -- Radice calls the 16-song performance an "oratorio" of sorts, the score not sacred but certainly worshipful -- and the family show is now back for the fifth time.

The score is essentially uncomplicated, though some of the wordier songs test a vocally talented cast on occasion. Radice has a penchant for repetitive lyrics, belaboring a point, so much so that after a while, initially clever tunes such as "Zechariah's Well" get tiresome.

But "My Heart Knows Such Joy!" is a beautiful duet featuring Mary and her aged cousin Elizabeth, and ensemble numbers such as "Oh, Child" and the closing "Sleeping in a Manger" are powerful and moving. The angel Gabriel's "good news" is heard several times in reprise, clarifying "the message." Nice work.

Stephanie Bax-Fontanella is gentle, trusting Mary with a great sense of the moment. As Mary and Joseph are leaving for Bethlehem, someone says, "May God be with you." "Oh, I'm sure that He will be," replies a knowing Mary.

Radice's cast has credits ranging from opera to the Buffalo blues scene. It's a fine mix that includes Alleyway regulars Pamela Rose Mangus, the fine Richard McDonald, Bax-Fontanella, returnees Donna Rose and Mark Skura, and newcomers J.K. Hudson, Kevin Kennedy and Roger Van Dette, impressive in a series of roles.

"The Road to Bethlehem" features costumes by Joyce Stilson.