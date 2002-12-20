REAL ESTATE INVESTOR WIZIG, FACING LAWSUIT, SHOWS DEFIANCE

Scott Wizig has been described by authorities as a renegade real estate operator. Developments on Friday suggest he has no intention of significantly changing the way he does business despite the legal hot water he finds himself in.

In State Supreme Court, Wizig's lawyer responded to a suit brought by the state attorney general by denying any wrongdoing, attacking state and city officials, and indicating his client isn't willing to change much about his operation.

"Maybe this is hopeless to do in the City of Buffalo," attorney Bruce Zeftel said of Wizig's plans to buy and resell low-income houses. "You have the attorney general on your back, you have the city on your back."

City housing officials, meanwhile, reported that Wizig has failed to live up to a deal he struck Oct. 31 with Mayor Anthony M. Masiello to correct housing code violations at 15 properties and improve the quality of workmanship by using licensed contractors.

"They have not kept one word of their agreement with the mayor," City Housing Supervisor Frank DiJames said of Wizing and his company, NY Liberty Homes.

Wizig's day of reckoning is expected soon. Supreme Court Justice Peter J. Notaro said he will issue a final ruling early next week in the case brought by Attorney General Eliot L. Spitzer. In addition, DiJames said he expects the city in early January to request trials on at least some of the 57 cases pending against Wizig in Housing Court.

Wizig, a Houston-based real estate investor, bought more than 300 low-income city properties in 2000 with the stated goal of repairing them and selling them to low-income buyers. Most of Wizig's properties remain in poor shape, inspectors say. They say the problem is twofold: Wizig's company frequently ignores orders from inspectors to repair code violations, and when work is done, it's often done in a slipshod fashion.

DiJames, who works with city lawyers to prosecute code violation cases in Housing Court, has described Wizig as the most "uncooperative" landlord he has dealt with in his almost 20 years on the job.

The real estate sales side of Wizig's operation is the focus of Spitzer's lawsuit, filed Nov. 25. The suit contends that Wizig has used deceptive and illegal practices ranging from bait-and-switch tactics in the sale of houses to efforts to force tenants to make repairs on properties he owns. In bringing the suit, Assistant Attorney General James Morrissey said, "Every aspect of his business is infected with illegality."

Zeftel attacked the suit in court Friday, sometimes in harsh terms. He derided Spitzer as a "crusader" intent on the "summary execution" of Wizig's business. He said Morrissey was trying the case in the press and faulted him for "blunderbuss statements" and legal arguments that he described as "silly" and involving "half-truths."

Zeftel even took a shot at Mark Hamister, who has a tentative agreement to buy the Buffalo Sabres and has asked for government aid in the deal, saying that Wizig uses his own money to operate his business.

"It's not like people trying to buy sports teams," he said.

Zeftel disputed many of the claims made by customers of NY Liberty Homes, declaring at one point that "there is no deception here" and describing Wizig's business plan as "simply a program to allow ownership."

He described one customer who provided an affidavit to the attorney general as a "poster boy" for Spitzer and complained that many tenants are taking advantage of Wizig's legal problems by failing to pay rent.

Zeftel also argued that the attorney general is seeking to expand his powers beyond what the law permits to, in effect, micromange Wizig's business.

"They've tried to tie us in a knot, working with the City of Buffalo to whipsaw us," Zeftel said.

Zeftel said his client was willing to modify certain terms in the sales contract, if suggested by the court, and to provide restitution of less than $10,000 to customers who can prove harm. The attorney general's suit asks for a restitution fund of $100,000 and sweeping changes in Wizig's business practices.

Morrissey, during his comments to the judge, said much of the material Zeftel submitted to the court was "misleading." He also told Notaro that Wizig was ignoring a portion of the judge's Nov. 26 order, in which the court essentially suspended NY Liberty Homes' operation. In that order, Notaro told Wizig to provide heat to five houses that had none.

Morrissey said Wizig's company took eight days before providing heat to the first of those tenants, and one is still going without. As a result, Morrissey noted, tenants had to suffer through four nights in the early part of this month when the temperature dropped below 10 degrees.

DiJames, the city housing supervisor, said Wizig has all but blown the last chance the city offered him seven weeks ago. He hasn't repaired the 11 houses he promised to, nor has he demolished four others that were part of the deal.

"They've done nothing," DiJames said.

Moreover, city inspectors have continued to chase off unlicensed contractors working on Wizig properties. Among other things, DiJames said, unlicensed crews have been caught installing gas pipes, a practice he described as "absurd."

"We've never heard of such a thing," he said.

Wizig is required by law to use licensed contractors and obtain permits for much of the work he is doing. Zeftel, in court, defended the practice of using unlicensed contractors, saying it's his experience that they usually are the most qualified to do construction work.

He cited the city's insistence on the use of licensed contractors as an example of how authorities are being unreasonable.

e-mail: jheaney@buffnews.com