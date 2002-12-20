DIOCESE HASN'T TURNED A 'BLIND EYE' TO SCHOOL

In a recent Rod Watson column about Turner/Carroll High School, teachers stated that the diocese has turned a "blind eye" to the needs of the school. This couldn't be any further from the truth. The diocese has subsidized the school more than a half-million dollars annually for many years. I have a problem with this because the diocese has closed several Catholic schools that had a higher enrollment than Turner/Carroll.

The reasons, according to the Buffalo Diocese, were financial strain on the parish and a decline in enrollment. I don't really understand how it can justify closing these schools but keeping this high school open.

I am sure that there are many high schools and parish elementary schools throughout the diocese that would like to receive some of the financial help the diocese has given to Turner/School, which is about 90 percent non-Catholic.

RONALD P. VOGL

West Seneca