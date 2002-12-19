BONA BURIES CANISIUS WITH BIG SHOTS, BIG RUNS

This was exactly the pick-me-up St. Bonaventure needed.

Playing its trademark pressure defense and firing three-pointers from all over the floor, Bona snapped a five-game losing streak Thursday night with a 69-57 win over Canisius in the sold-out Koessler Center.

It was a victory far more emphatic than the score would indicate. The Bonnies buried Canisius with three major first-half runs (14-2, 10-2 and 12-0) to build a 36-17 halftime lead. They coasted home.

Bona (3-5) hadn't won since beating Michigan on Nov. 23 at the Paradise Jam in the Virgin Islands, and the losing streak was its longest in nearly seven years.

"I had almost forgot how it feels (to win)," said point guard Marques Green, who collected 19 points, six assists and four steals.

"We needed a 'W,' by one point, by 20, whatever," added senior guard Patricio Prato, who had 17 points and nine rebounds. "But it feels a lot better to win in a convincing way. All the work we did in the preseason and the beginning of the season paid off now."

Despite shooting just 34.8 percent overall, Bona won this game behind the three-point line. The Bonnies were 13 of 27 from three-point range and held Canisius to just 4 of 18. Green and Mike Gansey (14 points) each hit four threes.

Canisius (5-3) endured a first-half nightmare, going 8 of 28 from the field (1 of 10 from three-point range) and committing 15 of its 18 turnovers.

Canisius forward Hodari Mallory (game-high 27 points) opened the scoring with a three-pointer, and Jon Ferris' dunk with 16:49 to go in the half made it 5-0. The Bonnies, meanwhile, missed their first five shots, four from three-point range.

Enter Moe Young.

The 6-foot-5 Virginia transfer came off the bench firing in his Bona debut. Just a few seconds after stepping on the court, he got the Bonnies on the board with a three-pointer that hung on the rim before rolling in and kick-starting the 14-2 outburst.

"His first shot from the corner, I'm like, 'Go in, go in, go in,' " Green said. "It rolled around and had us waiting for a minute, but we needed that boost."

"Marq penetrated to the right and I was wide-open," Young said. "I took it and it spun around, hit the backboard. That's what you call a shooter's touch, I guess."

Young added another three from the left side three minutes later to open the 10-2 run. Granted, he didn't score again as he missed his final 10 shots from the field. But a six-point, 2-for-12 night had a major impact on the game.

"To knock down the first two shots was amazing, then he said the rust kicked in," cracked Bona coach Jan van Breda Kolff. "The biggest shot of the game was his first three, a huge play."

"I was anxious the whole week leading up to the game," Young said. "I knew it was my chance. We were on a five-game losing streak, and we had to stop it. I got out there and I tried to make good things happen."

The Bonnies made plenty of good things happen defensively. They harassed Canisius senior point guard Brian Dux all over the floor, holding him to a season-low four points -- none in the first 33 minutes.

"I had to be used in the backcourt to get the ball over (the half-court line), and we didn't get into anything after that," said Dux, who was averaging 15 points. "Part of that is on me. Maybe I wasn't aggressive enough to break the initial pressure. I was breaking it, but I wasn't breaking it to punish them."

Canisius was still within range late in the first half, trailing by only seven (24-17) with three minutes left. But the Bonnies exploded as Green opened and closed the 12-point outburst with three-pointers.

"It's teetering on either side," said Griffs coach Mike MacDonald. "It went the other way, unfortunately for us, and it was too big of a mountain to climb."

The big deficit took away the suspense for the crowd of 2,176, the second largest in Koessler history. Mallory poured in 20 of his points in the second half, but the Bona lead didn't get below 14 points until the final minute, even though Canisius shot 55 percent in the final 20 minutes.

