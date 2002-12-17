JEANNE A. MAYER, TYPESETTER, CAREGIVER

Jeanne A. Mayer of Lancaster, a typesetter who also worked as a family caregiver, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2002) in Hospice Buffalo, Cheektowaga, after a brief illness. She celebrated her 62nd birthday with family Dec. 5 in Hospice.

Born Jeanne A. Gross in South Buffalo, she grew up in the Town of Tonawanda, met her future husband, Wesley B. Mayer, in seventh grade there and graduated from Kenmore High School in 1958. The Mayers lived in Lancaster for 30 years.

For 15 years, she worked as a typesetter for Bee Publications. In recent years, she was employed as a child-care provider for several area families.

Mrs. Mayer, who was a member of Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and gardening.

In addition to her husband of 43 years, she is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Schaefer of Lancaster and Suzanne Nawojski of Lancaster; three sons, Daniel of Cheektowaga, Dennis of Lancaster and Douglas of Nashville, Tenn.; her mother, Marion Gross of Buffalo; four sisters, Marie Chapman of Lockport, Geraldine MacDonald of Town of Tonawanda, Mary Lou Girard of East Aurora and Carol Sue Hagyard of Buffalo; a brother, Harold Gross Jr. of Medina; and 12 grandchildren.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church, 8440 Greiner Road, Clarence.

