DONALD A. DABB, RETIRED CARPENTER

Donald A. Dabb of Marilla, a retired carpenter, died Sunday (Dec. 15, 2002) in Mercy Hospital. He was 83.

A lifelong resident of Marilla, Dabb was a trim carpenter for Ryan Homes, Pfiel Lumber Co. and Gould's, retiring in 1981 after working 47 years.

A volunteer host at the Lancaster Opera House, Dabb was a member of the Southtowns Woodcarvers, the Western New York Gladiolus Society, the Marilla Fire Department, the Erie County Fire Police Association, the Marilla Republican Club and Williston United Methodist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, the former Evelyn A. Knauss; three daughters, Margaret R. Hardy of Powhatan, Va., Martha A. Reed of Riverview, Fla., and Marsha C. Haas of Lancaster; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Williston United Methodist Church, 12667 Williston Road, Marilla. Burial in Marilla Cemetery will be private.

