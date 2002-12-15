MONDAY BILLBOARD

Big Picture: - Travis Henry had to run wild to give the Bills a reasonable chance to win and keep their faint playoff hopes alive. Henry rushed for 144 yards, the Bills defeated the San Diego Chargers, 20-13, and stayed in the hunt for a postseason berth.

Play of the Game: - Henry's pulsating 26-yard touchdown run with 52 seconds remaining proved to be the winning score.

Player of the Game: - Henry went head-to-head against San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson and came out on top. Henry scored both of the Bills' touchdowns on a day when quarter back Drew Bledsoe suffered through a pedestrian performance.

Hit of the Day: - Coy Wire's sack on Drew Brees. The snap was high and the Bills rushed everyone, but even if the snap was good, Wire was in the backfield so quickly that Brees didn't have time to think.

Unsung Hero: - Bills linebacker London Fletcher finished with 13 tackles and a sack and always seemed to hover around the ball carrier.

Class move: - As Bills defensive back Jason Bostic was being carted off after suffering a knee injury, a few of the Chargers, in cluding veteran linebacker Junior Seau, shook Bostic's hand.

Zebra Report: - The refs seemed a little trigger happy on pass interference calls, especially on the Chargers, who had four among their nine penalties for 121 yards. There was a questionable ruling when a pass interference call was reversed after corner back Ryan McNeil bumped into Eric Moulds, which halted a potential Bills scoring drive. Later, a 53-yard punt by San Diego's Darren Bennett was ruled a touchback after the ball hit an official standing on the goal line and landed at the 1-yard line.

No magic: - Even owner Bills owner Ralph Wilson said he held his breath when Chargers quarterback Doug Flutie jogged onto the field with just over eight minutes left in the game. The master of the come- from-behind victory, Flutie completed just three passes and his final throw landed out of the end zone as time expired. "When I saw him I thought, 'OK, maybe we did too good a job on (Drew) Brees," Wilson said.

School spirit: - It's been nearly 18 years since he last played for Boston College, but Flutie looked very much like a schoolboy while conducting postgame interviews wearing a hooded BC sweat shirt.

Counting the House: - The 61,838 in at tendance in Ralph Wilson Stadium jeered and cheered the loudest when Flutie ran on to the field in the fourth quarter.

Quote of the Day: - "For me personally, it was fun to step back on that field." -- Flutie on returning to The Ralph.

Coming Attractions: - Next up is a trip to Wisconsin against the Green Bay Packers, who lose at home in December about as often as the New York Yankees have fire sales. The Bills end the season at home against the miserable Cincinnati Bengals, who are in the lead for the Carson Palmer Sweepstakes.