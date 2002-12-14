THROUGH ART, NEW WAYS OF LOOKING AT THE WORLD

As a raft of recent art historians and theorists has pointed out, looking is never a neutral activity. You can't observe the world free of your particular social, cultural and personal baggage.

I may see a dog as a bright-eyed, cuddly mass of fur; someone from another culture may see a watchful deity with menacing fangs. To observe is to express public and private attitudes already in place.

This is why it is such a jolt to the senses when an artist creates an entirely new way of looking at the world. How does he (and, alas, it has in the past been most often a he) slip around society's established vision and discover a fresh point of observation? Or is it that the artist hasn't slipped around the established vision at all, but instead managed to express a society's deepest desires in their most perfect and communicable form.

In either case, Van Eyck was a phenomenon that shaped an age. In a famous 1934 essay that the "new" art historians love to dissect, Erwin Panofsky wrote that Van Eyck's painting -- what he called an "infinitesimal calculus" -- was more than a mere copy of the world, but a magic reconstruction of it that, "like a tangible piece of luminous matter," exceeds representation.

Van Eyck's every-hair-on-the-dog realism was not only an entirely new way of picture-making; it was also an art that would mesh perfectly with the momentous changes that were going on in politics, science, religion, economics and social structure as Western Europe moved from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance. Little wonder that Van Eyck's Northern art inspired Iberian, French and Italian artists and spread the fame of the culture of Burgundy throughout the Mediterranean.

This influence is gorgeously documented in the new, precisely titled book, "The Age of Van Eyck: The Mediterranean World and Early Netherlandish Painting 1430-1530" by Till-Holger Borchert (Thames & Hudson, 272 pages, 380 illustrations, 370 in color, $60.). It is so thorough and finely documented that it gives the illusion that here, between these few pages, is the whole of one of the greatest progressions in Western art.

The book presents in beautiful, painstaking reproductions not only the famed art of Van Eyck, Robert Campin (aka The Master of Flemalle), Rogier Van der Weyden, Hugo Van der Goes, Hans Memling and Gerard David, but also many examples of the work of lesser known figures such as Fernando Gallego and Jean Hey.

Borchert and his many contributing writers lay out a complex and amazing story that follows artistic influence and counterinfluence through a maze of socioeconomic and political maneuverings between Burgundian Netherlands and the Mediterranean. It is a story that sometimes reads like a clue-strewn mystery, as the authors attempt to establish exact dates and authorship.

But don't expect anything approaching breathless prose. Borchert and the others are of the old school, and their main purpose is to gather art historical facts and assemble them in sensible order. Narrative propulsion, dramatic highlighting, art historical speculating and, especially, theorizing are things of little concern to these writers.

The book is, nonetheless, immeasurably enjoyable, and not only for its great pictures. Any dryness in the writing is compensated for by the experience of following a prodigious amount of information as it finds its way into previously unexplored recesses in this fascinating epoch.

After Van Eyck and his followers, it took another 400 years or so for artists to again thoroughly revamp the way of looking at the world. For French artists working at the close of the 19th century and into the first years of the 20th century, realism and its cousin naturalism were suspect. It wasn't a matter of how many hairs of the dog were to be depicted. The impressionists had already demonstrated that a few dabs of paint in the right spot could convey the sense of a thing, hairy or otherwise. It was now how a subject could be made to fit into the larger pictorial scheme and still remain expressive of some reality in the world.

Van Eyck's vision was near to being microscopic. Zeroing in on the tiny units that cumulatively make up the whole of the fabric of visual reality was a spiritual act, a homage to God as the supreme machinist and fabricator. French artists around 1900, in some disgust with the real machines that were quickly destroying society's pact with nature, stepped back and viewed the world from afar.

Mythic subjects

As the fabulous exhibition catalog to a fabulous exhibition (through Jan. 5) at the Art Gallery of Toronto indicates, many of these artists used this distant view as a means to create an imaginary state in which modern life could be viewed afresh stripped of the drag of urban discontents.

"Voyage into Myth: French Painting from Gauguin to Matisse from the Hermitage Museum" by Michael Parke-Taylor and others (Hazan, 167 color illustrations, 223 pages, $39.95 Canadian) resoundingly proves that this flight into idyllic territory was no mere escapist tactic. The book (and exhibition) tracks the varied flights of Gauguin, Bonnard, Denis, Derain, Cezanne, Matisse and others that took them from imaginary arcadias and supposedly real ones in the South Seas to closer-to-home idylls in southern France.

As the authors show, the embracing of mythic subjects might have been a return to classical order, but it was also a return immediately disrupted by radical new ways of composing pictures. Myth -- or observable real-life subjects with mythic overtones -- was to provide the most fertile ground for a wholesale revamping of modern vision. It is a fascinating fact of modern art that so many of these critical paintings wound up at the Hermitage hidden from Western eyes for so many decades, and only in recent years available for study.

Besides excellent reproductions of the art in the show, what makes the Canadian book especially enjoyable and instructive is full-color illustrations of critical related work. Thus, we get not only a Maurice Denis classical themed beach scene, but also comparative images of lounging nudes by Puvis de Chavannes and Pablo Picasso. But, this good news has its down side. To get a full analysis of what was happening in these important years we have to buy not one but two books.

Strong analysis

With only 14 color plates, "The Joy of Life: The Idyllic in French Art, circa 1900" by Margaret Werth (University of California Press, 330 pages, $60) can hardly compete with "Voyage" visually. But Werth's analysis of the period far surpasses the fragmentary essays in the other volume.

She focuses chiefly on three works by Puvis de Chavannes, Paul Signac and Henri Matisee (his groundbreaking "Joy of Life" of 1905-06), delving deeply into the reasons behind these artists' interest in the idyllic. It is a challenging study, free of jargon and eminently readable. So pertinent was the commentary to the works in the exhibition "Voyage into Myth," that I felt here was the rationale that made sense out of the casting off of old genres in this intensive effort to fashion a new way of seeing for the convulsive changes of the coming century.

Singular vision

Meanwhile, an illustrator turned painter by the name of Winslow Homer was working out what would become the definitive American vision of the 19th century. Homer, as is well known, had a near-reverence for the "facts of sight" (Nicolai Cikovsky's term). Until his late great ocean paintings done at Prout's Neck, Maine, Homer attempted -- and in many ways succeeded -- to make an art that would, in important ways, conform to common life as it was lived in a young democracy. The Civil War changed that, and Homer's painting took on as much of a transcendental tone as his rock-solid realism would allow.

Two new very different books explore Homer's singular vision. The first, "Winslow Homer: The Nature of Observation" by Elizabeth Johns (University of California Press, 202 pages, 24 color plates, $44.95) argues that Homer's art can be only fully understood by examining his life. Johns' complaint is that we have "replaced the vocabulary of searching observation with the language of formal description." We get little of the latter here. But what we do get is a close view of what Homer's contemporaries thought of him, and a quite loving fitting of the facts of his life into the progress of his art. As far as I know no one has so thoroughly related the stages of Homer's life (she relies on Erik Erikson and his theories of psychic integration) to the progress of his art.

The second book, a catalog for an exhibition, seems at first limited. But "Winslow Homer: Artist and Angler" by Patricia Junker and Sarah Burns (Thames & Hudson, 184 illustrations, 123 in color, 238 pages, $45) is full of surprises. Angling inspires a number of fruitful themes, among them the artist's close relationship with his brother Charles (a low-wattage version of Vincent Van Gogh and Theo, says Junker) and a captivating discussion of the relationship between the refined art of fly fishing and the controlled flinging of watercolor on a sheet of paper.

Also, the color reproduction is absolutely sparkling and, amazingly, the constant presence of fish, fishermen or sportsmen seems hardly a limit to the wonders displayed by Homer's marvelous hand.

'Barbarously simple'

It's a long way from Homer to Ellsworth Kelly. But this maker of delicately poised and shaped painting-objects has been too long lumped in with minimalists and abstractionists. In the helpful little book "Ellsworth Kelly in San Francisco" by Madeleine Grynsztejn and Julian Myers (San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 94 pages, 58 color plates, $34.95), the artist is described as being "devoted to a kind of realism without naturalism, a deeply rooted empiricism that is in fact distinctly American in sensibility."

Kelly himself is quoted saying that "the work of the ordinary bricklayer is more valid than the art work of all but a very few artists."

Nobody is going to confuse Kelly with Homer, but it does sound like he too is after a "democratic" sort of art. Kelly gets his shapes from real things (or did; he now has a full stock) and stubbornly insists his art is about actual physical space. His aim is always toward the simple, inevitable-seeming solution. He is in his elegant way, as Henry James said about Homer, "barbarously simple."

Willem De Kooning, on the other hand, is barbarously complex. The great virtue of "Willem de Kooning: Tracing the Figure" by Cornelia H. Butler, et.al. (Princeton University Press, 200 pages, 124 color illustrations, $49.95) is that the book -- the catalog for a wonderful exhibition -- takes you into the heart of the famous abstract expressionist's working methods.

It starts quietly enough. In a 1938 drawing of his wife Elaine de Kooning, the Dutch-born artist offers his modern version of Netherlandish fidelity. The calm doesn't last. This is a book about De Kooning drawings, collages and works on paper, places where the artist did much of his most radical experimenting with a unique kind of visual dissection.

Soon the figure is being torn and cut up into free-floating limbs and facial features (the famous De Kooning toothy grin included). When the reassemblage happens, the various parts seem to find their exact place in a crazily surging space made up of pieces of furniture, peaked fragments of clothing and angled bits of shadows.

This is a wonderful book. Looking at it and "The Age of Van Eyck" in the same space of time provides an incredibly vivid trajectory of Western painting -- starting with Van Eyck's magic mirror and ending with the shattered reflections in the art of De Kooning.

e-mail: rhuntington@buffnews.com