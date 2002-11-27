HIGH-SPEED INTERNET WILL SERVE VILLAGE SOON

Gowanda Village Board officials announced Tuesday that high-speed Internet service is coming to the village more quickly than expected.

By next week, Gowanda village and police officials will have access to the new service, which will provide high-speed Internet access to all departments in the village offices.

Trustees and other village officials will have e-mail addresses, and the village will offer community updates through the Internet.

The Police Department will have immediate access to state agencies. Village Police Detective Stephen Raiport said the new technology "will allow us to access state reporting agencies and help with sending monthly reports. It will eventually help with investigations, and it will give us faster (communication) with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department and allow us to network."

Raiport also said laptops computers could be available by the first of the year to patrol officers so they can access Department of Motor Vehicles records.

In other business, the board:

Set a public hearing for 8 p.m. Jan. 8 in Village Hall on the new village recycling law.

Accepted a generator design bid of $3,000. The bid will ensure that the generator system will be designed when the new generator is ready to be installed in the Village Hall. The system is part of the emergency response and evacuation plan for the village.

Set the community tree lighting for 6 p.m. Dec. 7 and the Living Nativity for 3:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Both will be held in Chan-Hu Park.