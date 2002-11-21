RADIOSHACK SUES SEC CHAIRMAN

RadioShack Corp. is suing Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Harvey Pitt and his former law firm, alleging that while doing legal work for RadioShack they ignored a conflict of interest in the leveraged buyout of a former subsidiary.

RadioShack wants Pitt and the New York law firm of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver and Jacobson to pay punitive damages and return fees they earned in 1994 for advising the company on the spin-off of the subsidiary. RadioShack, a consumer-electronics retailer formerly known as Tandy Corp., spun off computer furniture manufacturer O'Sullivan Industries in 1994.

RadioShack's lawsuit is rooted in a dispute with O'Sullivan, which promised in 1994 to pay RadioShack about $10 million a year. The payments were meant to compensate RadioShack for the burden of paying taxes on its $350 million gain from the sale of O'Sullivan.

In a lawsuit filed in May in state court and moved to federal district court in Fort Worth in July, RadioShack charges that Pitt's law firm told O'Sullivan it could effectively cancel the 1994 agreement.