Kopp confesses: Tells News in jail interview that outrage about abortion prompted shooting of doctor

James C. Kopp has admitted he shot and killed Dr. Barnett A. Slepian.

Kopp confessed to The Buffalo News that he planned the sniper shooting for a year, hid in the woods behind Slepian's Amherst home and fired the shot that killed the abortion provider.

In a jailhouse interview, Kopp said he scouted Slepian's neighborhood several times and also considered shooting other local doctors who provided abortions before he killed Slepian on Oct. 23, 1998.

Yet, despite that admission, Kopp maintains he is innocent of any crime.

Kopp said his outrage over abortion prompted him to shoot Slepian. He insists, however, that he intended to wound Slepian to prevent the physician from performing more abortions.

And he said he hopes that jurors will believe his account and understand his motives when his murder case goes to trial next year in Erie County Court.

"The truth is not that I regret shooting Dr. Slepian. I regret that he died," Kopp said. "I aimed at his shoulder. The bullet took a crazy ricochet, and that's what killed him. One of my goals was to keep Dr. Slepian alive, and I failed at that goal."

Federal and local prosecutors do not accept Kopp's contention that he committed no crime.

"It doesn't change what we're going to do," District Attorney Frank J. Clark said today. "It just means there probably are fewer facts at issue."

Clark recently compared Slepian's killing to the wave of sniper killings in Washington, D.C.

"I consider this a crime of the worst magnitude," Clark said recently of the murder charge Kopp faces. "A man was gunned down in his own home, while his family was there. It was an assassination. To me, it's every bit as serious a crime as what is happening down in Washington."

Talking to two reporters in the Erie County Holding Center last week, the 47-year-old abortion foe detailed the shooting and discussed his personal crusade against abortion that has taken him all over the world in the last two decades. His admissions are likely to surprise his supporters, especially those who say that he is a pacifist and a poor marksman, and that he was framed by the FBI.

Kopp said he decided to make a public confession because he feels bad that his supporters have been misled, and he wants them to know the truth about his actions and the reasons behind them. He said his only regret about the Amherst shooting is that Slepian died. He said he is haunted by feelings of sorrow for Slepian's wife and four sons.

"To pick up a gun and aim it at another human being, and to fire, it's not a human thing to do," Kopp said in his opening statement of the interview. "It's not nice. It's not pleasant. It's gory, it's bloody. It overcomes every human instinct.

"The only thing that would be worse, to me, would be to do nothing, and to allow abortions to continue."

Among Kopp's other admissions during an interview that lasted more than four hours:

He selected Slepian's name out of a telephone book that listed abortion providers. Kopp said he had never read any news accounts about Slepian and had never participated in any Buffalo protests before the shooting. He said no one in the Buffalo pro-life community recommended Slepian as a target.

He checked out the homes of about six other Buffalo-area abortion providers before deciding that Slepian would be his target. He said his decision to target Slepian was based largely on the fact that Slepian's home was "vulnerable" because it had a rear window facing some woods.

Kopp said he scouted Slepian's neighborhood about six times, over the course of a year, before the attack. On two of those occasions, Kopp said, he had his gun and was ready to shoot if he saw Slepian at the rear window.

He insisted that he "tried very hard" to only wound Slepian. Kopp said he shot the physician in the back of his left shoulder and was "horrified" when he later learned that the bullet glanced off a bone and caused internal injuries that killed the doctor.

He declined to say whether he was involved in four similar, but nonfatal, shootings of abortion doctors in Perinton, Monroe County; Ancaster, Ont.; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Although he said he "acted alone" in the Slepian shooting, Kopp refused to say whether he ever received assistance from any person or organization. He also declined to explain why he buried his gun and other evidence in the woods behind the Slepian home.

Pro-life stance as defense

Kopp's critics in the pro-choice community have accused him of being a cold-hearted assassin who used violence against those exercising their legal right to abortion.

In the years since the Slepian slaying, Kopp has been reviled as a vicious radical who used murder to destroy a family and further his anti-abortion agenda.

The killing of Slepian, in his own home, while his wife and four sons were nearby, shocked the community. Slepian, 52, also delivered babies and performed numerous other medical services for women. An abortion provider for 13 years, he had been applauded by members of the pro-choice community for his courage after facing numerous threats and protests.

Kopp said he understands why some people will accuse him of being a hypocrite advocating pro-life positions but shooting to death another human.

He said his attack on Slepian was consistent with his pro-life viewpoint, because it prevented Slepian from performing more abortions.

"I didn't intend to kill Dr. Slepian," Kopp said. "Why do you think I used force against Dr. Slepian when he was within 10 hours of taking the lives of 25 babies? The question answers itself."

Kopp's admission and his pro-life views are expected to be the basis of his defense, when his murder trial begins. That is scheduled for February in Erie County Court.

Kopp said he recently decided to change lawyers and go public with his confession because he had grown uncomfortable with a defense strategy that would have tried to convince jurors that he never shot Slepian.

Kopp insisted that "any idiot" who studies the Slepian case could see that the shooting was not intended to be fatal.

"I used force to restrain Dr. Slepian," he said. "I made every effort possible to make sure Dr. Slepian would not die. It's the easiest thing in the world to kill somebody with a rifle. You aim at the head or upper body. It's very, very difficult to just injure them, if that is your goal."

A short, wiry man with a pale complexion, straight, reddish-brown hair and wire-rimmed glasses, Kopp kept a calm demeanor during most of the interview. At times, he became emotional as he discussed his anger over abortion, which he referred to as "the killing of babies, the killing of children." He described abortion clinics as "abortion mills."

Sitting beside him during the interview was his new attorney, Bruce A. Barket of Long Island. Barket encouraged Kopp to answer most of the questions posed to him, but occasionally jumped in to caution Kopp, telling him at one point that he should not discuss the shootings of other doctors.

"We'll defend one shooting at a time," Barket said.

Kopp, who used New York City as his base while traveling extensively to protest abortions in the last two decades, declined to say what prompted him to target a doctor in Western New York.

But in chilling detail, he explained how he selected Slepian as his victim, scouted the doctor's neighborhood and leaned against a tree about 90 feet behind the home on the night of Oct. 23, 1998, waiting to shoot the physician.

"I saw my target perfectly -- crystal clear," Kopp said. "I saw him put the soup in the microwave and set the timer. Then, he moved away. I said to myself, 'He'll be returning to that exact spot in maybe 30 or 45 seconds.' "

Kopp said he squinted into the sight of his Soviet-made military rifle and aimed directly at the spot where Slepian's left rear shoulder would be positioned when he returned to the microwave.

"I aimed at his shoulder," said Kopp, who described himself as an expert shot. "I saw what I was aiming at. Only then did I fire."

Kopp said he was saddened the next night, when he found out the shot had killed Slepian.

"I did it, and I'm admitting it," he said. "But I never, ever intended for Dr. Slepian to die."

But Kopp also warned that other abortion foes might follow his lead and target people -- particularly physicians involved in providing abortions.

"They're still in danger, absolutely," Kopp said. "I'm not the first, and I probably won't be the last."

Anti-abortion origins

A California native who grew up as the son of a corporate lawyer and registered nurse in Marin County, near San Francisco, Kopp was an Eagle Scout who wanted to be a scientist. He cannot recall ever giving a thought to abortion until he was 24 years old.

He was not reared as a Catholic, but began to become immersed in the religion in 1978.

While studying for his master's degree in biology from a California university, Kopp said, he became fascinated with the development of embryos. By 1980, he was becoming a pro-lifer, he said, for both religious and scientific reasons.

One particular incident, he said, forever influenced him and turned him into an ardent abortion foe. Kopp said he was doing research that year at a hospital in California, when he encountered a doctor who took him to the morgue.

According to Kopp, he saw a long metal table with a paper bucket at one end. Inside the bucket was a fetus with "a few minor birth defects," he said, including six fingers and genitalia that had not developed properly.

"(The doctor) was flipping this baby back and forth, like a rag doll," he said. "She was proud that she and her boss had detected some of these defects in-utero. The woman told me, 'When you see stuff like this, you really start to believe in abortion.'

"This was the first time I had ever seen a baby who had been killed, and this woman was proud, happy. I was stunned. I changed in that moment."

Soon after, Kopp said, he embarked on a new life as a celibate, leaving behind a "pagan" past that had once taken him and his girlfriend to an abortion clinic after the woman thought she might be pregnant. She was not.

On his new path as an itinerant abortion protester, he traveled all over the United States, and to Italy, England, Poland and the Philippines to protest and crusade for an end to abortion. He estimates that he has taken part in at least 120 demonstrations and been arrested at least 100 times.

During one of his jailings -- in 1985 in Atlanta -- he took on the nickname "Atomic Dog," a name he is still known by among people in the most radical wing of the anti-abortion movement.

"I've tried to save babies in any way I can," Kopp said. "Every baby is valuable."

Drastic action

After years of leafletting, writing protest letters to government officials, blockading abortion clinics and many other actions, Kopp said he wanted to take more drastic action. He decided to shoot a physician who performed abortions.

The other tactics "didn't work," he complained.

Kopp admitted he is the man who bought the Soviet-made SKS assault rifle used in the slaying. Kopp said he used fake identification and bought the rifle under a fake name at the A-Z Pawnshop near Nashville, Tenn., in July 1997.

He said he bought the rifle in Tennessee because it was a long way from his New York City residence.

"I'm no criminal mastermind," he said.

While he would not respond to questions about four other sniper assaults aimed at doctors in Canada and the United States, Kopp never denied taking part in the other shootings. In fact, he made several remarks that left the impression that he is experienced in such matters. Authorities have not said whether the rifle that was used to kill Slepian has been linked to the other Remembrance Day shootings, although Kopp acknowledged purchasing it in Tennessee before three of the attacks but after the first two.

He talked about the planning required for such attacks and said he learned to become an expert shot "for the specific purpose of saving children." Kopp said he does not like guns and never had contact with them before using them for this purpose.

He customized his rifle, which had a short stock, by attaching a piece of wood to the stock, making it easier to aim and maneuver.

"I had worked with that gun quite a bit before, and I was very, very accurate," Kopp said, not disclosing where the target shooting was done. "I spent a lot of time at the target range. I could fire shots in a 3-inch cluster from 75 yards."

Vulnerable rear window

Kopp would not say why his journey drew him to Western New York, except that he was in search of an abortion doctor whom he could wound. Although Slepian had long been a target of heated anti-abortion protests -- including the Spring of Life protests in 1992 -- Kopp said he knew nothing about Slepian when he began scouting locations here sometime in 1997.

"I got his name from the Yellow Pages," Kopp said of Slepian. "No one in the pro-life community handed me a dossier on Dr. Slepian. That would have made my job easier."

He said he looked "very, very carefully" at the homes of about six area doctors, in addition to Slepian's home. He did not name the other doctors.

The first time he looked at Slepian's home was about October 1997, a year before the shooting, he said.

Kopp said he decided to target Slepian because the woods behind the home offered a good hiding place, and also because there was a rear window where he knew that -- eventually -- he would see Slepian.

Gunning down the doctor at home offered the best opportunity to find him in a position where he would not be a moving target, Kopp said.

Many abortion clinics are like fortresses with no windows, Kopp explained, and the most likely opportunity for an attack would come when the doctor walked from his car to the clinic. Kopp said he did not want to risk shooting bystanders, and he felt he had a better chance of wounding Slepian at home.

The four other doctors who were targeted by the "Remembrance Day sniper," in Canada and Perinton, near Rochester, all had homes with vulnerable rear windows. Police have called Kopp the chief suspect in those shootings, which occurred near the Canadian holiday of Remembrance Day, resulting in the name authorities gave to the sniper.

Stalking for months

Kopp said he scouted Slepian's neighborhood about six times over a period of months before the shooting. On only one of those occasions, he said, he jogged through the neighborhood. Witnesses have told Amherst police they saw a man matching Kopp's description jogging through the area several times.

"I believe at least some of these sightings of a jogger were another person," Kopp said.

He said he does not recall having any conversations or encounters with neighborhood residents during his scouting missions, although he was in the woods one evening when he heard someone walking down a path toward his hiding spot.

"It was a woman, just walking through. I hightailed it to the other end of the woods and got out of there," Kopp said.

During his visits to the Buffalo area, Kopp said, he never met or communicated with Slepian.

While in Western New York, Kopp said he continued his usual practice of attending Catholic Mass every day, and he stayed in an area hotel. He declined to specify which church he attended, or to name the hotel.

"I don't want to get utterly innocent people in trouble," he said.

If Kopp had assistance from anyone during his Buffalo visits, he would not discuss it during the interview.

He also would not comment on speculation by some police officials that he had a getaway driver, possibly a woman, on the night of the slaying.

And he declined to explain why his rifle, binoculars and other items were found buried in the woods behind the Slepian house. Some of his supporters have claimed that police planted the evidence in the woods. "I wasn't set up," Kopp said.

On two previous occasions behind Slepian's house, Kopp said he had his rifle in hand and was prepared to shoot Slepian. But the doctor never came into clear view through the window, he said.

"It's pot luck," he said.

On the night of the slaying, Kopp said, he wore dark clothing and carried no identification. He waited silently in the woods behind the Slepian home about two hours before he noticed the family arriving home. The physician and his family had just returned from a synagogue service honoring Slepian's late father.

"I had my whole body leaning against a tree," Kopp said. "I knew he had children and knew he was married. I didn't know where they had been that night. I didn't see anyone else but Slepian in the room I was looking into."

As he stood in the dark, Kopp said he put emotional thoughts out of his mind and concentrated on "saving babies." The attack took place on a Friday night, and Kopp said he was well aware that Saturdays were Slepian's busiest day at the abortion clinic where he worked.

Kopp fired one shot at Slepian about 10 p.m.

"I only fired one shot because Dr. Slepian was knocked down," Kopp said. "He disappeared from view."

Kopp was reluctant to discuss how he escaped from Western New York that night. He estimated that it took him just over three minutes to get out of the neighborhood.

"I didn't see any police cars, but I heard the sirens," Kopp said.

He said he didn't realize Slepian was killed until the next evening, when he heard about it on a television news report. He would not say where he was when he heard the report, except that it was in another American city.

"I was horrified," Kopp insisted.

Several times during the interview, Kopp expressed regret that he killed Slepian. He said he thinks often about the Slepian family, and has a difficult time when he sees the doctor's widow, Lynne Slepian, sitting in court to watch his case.

"Whenever I see anyone who loved (Slepian), I feel very sad," Kopp said. "The thought of that happening to me, or people I care for, is absolutely terrible. To be sitting in a room, talking to your wife one minute, and in the next moment, to be shot, is terrifying."

On the run

But Kopp said he also believes that he saved the lives of some children by stopping Slepian from performing abortions.

"I strongly believe that," he said. "One misconception that people have is that I am a peaceful man who would not harm anybody. That is true, but at the same time, I am interested in saving and protecting babies.

"You don't go Jekyll-and-Hyde. You don't go crazy. To be peaceful is consistent with wanting to save children."

Kopp said he believes that federal agents began trying to link him to the shooting one day after the crime, although his name was not released publicly until Nov. 4, 1998, when Buffalo FBI agents announced that he was being sought for questioning.

After the slaying, Kopp was the subject of a worldwide FBI manhunt for almost 2 1/2 years. During that time, authorities said, he traveled to Mexico and Ireland before he was captured in Dinan, France.

To remain free, Kopp said he sometimes wore disguises and used fake identities. He worked several different jobs, including one at a Dublin hospital.

He said he "never had an inkling" that authorities were closing in on him until March 29, 2001, the day of his arrest outside a French post office. Even then, Kopp said, he thought the French officers who arrested him were thugs, trying to rob him. "They were dressed like hooligans. At first, I yelled, 'Police!' " Kopp recalled.

Since being returned to Buffalo, he has been confined to the holding center in downtown Buffalo, where he is isolated from other prisoners. Kopp said he spends much of his time immersed in religion. He said his daily routine includes a Mass, saying the rosary, religious readings and at least an hour of prayer and reflection.

Even after admitting that he killed Slepian, Kopp believes there is a possibility that jurors will acquit him on all charges. He hopes jurors who hear his defense will conclude that he never meant to kill and that his sole intention was to protect unborn children.

Prosecutor Clark's recent comparison of Slepian's killing to the wave of sniper slayings in the Washington, D.C., area visibly angered Kopp.

"Any reasonable person could see a distinction between me and the D.C. sniper," Kopp said. "Why was Dr. Slepian shot? The obvious answer is to save children.

"If you did the same thing to protect a baby that was one day old, it would never be considered a crime."

Kopp was asked what he would do if he were acquitted and returned to the streets a free man. Would he shoot other doctors?

Kopp paused, and then answered the question.

"I would do something," he said.

He would not elaborate.

•••

Editor's note:

This article is based on a four-hour interview with James C. Kopp, charged in the murder of Dr. Barnett A. Slepian. It took place Tuesday, Nov. 12, in the Erie County Holding Center. While recognizing that readers may find this material disturbing -- and while not in any way condoning Kopp's statements -- Buffalo News editors believe that publishing these lengthy revelations is entirely consistent with the public's right to know. Kopp has given no other substantial public comments about the charges, and until now has not given an interview. Starting Thursday, The News will publish stories presenting reaction from the pro-life and pro-choice communities, and from law enforcement and others close to the case.

e-mail: dherbeck@buffnews.com and lmichel@buffnews.com