DESPITE BOARD DEFEAT, BUDGET GOES INTO EFFECT

The Lewiston Town Board, in a 3-2 vote, failed to pass its proposed 2003 budget in a final budget session Tuesday.

However, according to town law, the 2003 spending plan, as amended, will go into effect by default at midnight tonight.

The $9.8 million budget is the first in 12 years that imposes a general town tax, carrying a tax rate of 68 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or about $75 per year, for the owner of an average house assessed at $110,000. It also made deep cuts in the highway budget and the Lewiston Public Library budget.

Town Supervisor Sandra J. Maslen said that despite the cuts in the highway budget, they should be able to avoid cutting personnel by restructuring hours to avoid overtime and suggested a plan for four-day weeks with 10-hour shifts.

Library supporters, men, women and children, filled the small meeting room to overflowing to protest cuts and presented 62 letters from local schoolchildren. They were not allowed to speak.

"We had our public hearing and this has been put to bed. This budget session is for the board," said Maslen.

Voting for the budget were Maslen and Councilman D. James Langlois. Opposing the budget were councilmen John Ceretto, Michael Johnson and Daniel Kilmer.

Kilmer said he came into the session ready to vote no if there was nothing constructive being brought to the table to reduce taxes.

"I don't want this to be a political issue and for (Democrats Ceretto and Johnson) to say the Republicans imposed the first town tax in 12 years. They were the ones who voted to spend like drunken sailors in the past. If you don't want the tax, you have to make the cuts. You can't ride the fence," said Kilmer, who just completed his first 10 months on the board.

Johnson took exception to the characterization, noting they were forced to spend fund balances by an auditor who said the balances were too high.

He said that the underlying problem is that 82 percent of town property is off the tax rolls.

"Our hands are strapped. We have nowhere else to go but the residents," said Johnson.

The board members agreed with Johnson's plan to work on obtaining funding from state and federal representatives in lieu of taxes.

