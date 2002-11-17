DIANE MICHALSKI, ECMC PHLEBOTOMIST

Diane Michalski, a phlebotomist at Erie County Medical Center, died Friday (Nov. 15, 2002) in her Depew home after a long illness. She was 43.

Born Diane Wiedrich in Buffalo, she earned her GED diploma in 1977. She had worked for several years at ECMC.

A reptile fancier, Mrs. Michalski was a member of Reptile Adoption, Rehabilitation and Education. She also enjoyed camping.

Survivors include her husband of six years, Kevin; two daughters, Kim Burr and Raina Voll, both of Depew; a son, Jason Wiedrich of Depew; her parents, Trudy Smith and Stuart Wiedrich, both of Buffalo; two brothers, Mark Wiedrich of Anaheim, Calif., and Mike Wiedrich of Breckenridge, Colo.; and four grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held in the spring.

