COUNCIL TAKES OVER INSPECTORS' NEGOTIATIONS

A 15-month-old contract dispute between city building inspectors and the Masiello administration is landing in the Common Council's lap as the union pushes for an imposed settlement.

Negotiators for American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2651 say the city's 72 building inspectors deserve cost-of-living raises and additional salary upgrades to reflect their expanding roles and more rigorous training demands. The union has also asked for increases in longevity payments and auto allowances.

Administration bargainers claim the city can't afford the increases, noting that Buffalo faces a $28.6 million budget gap next fiscal year and a $66 million shortfall within five years.

Employee Relations Director Louis R. Giardina said if the city grants the increases, other unions will likely push for similar packages. But Local 1651 President Kevin J. Fitzgerald sent a letter to Council members telling them that building inspectors don't receive overtime, unlike many other city union employees.

"We are tired of being painted with the same broad brush as other heavily overtime-laden unions," he said. "It is time for the administration to have the courage to impress upon other unions (at contract or budget time) that Local 2651 is deserving of these increases based upon the uniqueness of our situation."

It's not uncommon for hundreds of police officers, firefighters and laborers to rack up thousands -- and in some cases tens of thousands -- of dollars in overtime each year.

During protracted negotiations, inspectors pushed for upgrades that would add $2,000 to their base salaries, which range from $38,000 to $49,000, depending on experience and job title. The demand was later reduced to $1,500. They also want cost-of-living raises of at least 2.25 percent, which is what an arbitrator recently awarded police officers.

In March, the state appointed Edward A. Schmidt to serve as mediator. He recently released a 10-page fact-finding report that concluded the city has made a "compelling argument that it is in a very tight financial situation." Schmidt proposed a settlement that would give inspectors 4 percent raises over two years, with 1.5 percent of the increase retroactive to July, 2001.

But Schmidt rejected inspectors' push for salary upgrades to reflect their broadened duties and the fact that code reforms required them to have more training and greater expertise in certain areas. The mediator said he is "not without feelings" for inspectors, especially because they don't receive overtime. But he said the city's ability to pay is "seriously in doubt."

Giardina claimed that if inspectors had been willing to go along with health insurance give-backs, the city could have considered pay increases.

"The raises don't sound like a lot, but when you're facing deficits, have laid off police officers and closed fire companies, you have to hold the line."

Because the fact-finder's report failed to resolve the lengthy dispute, the Council will have to impose a settlement. Lawmakers can only award a one-year contract, and raises are the only issue that can be considered. The Council cannot pass a contract that upgrades positions or changes any non-salary items, Giardina said.

The Council's Taylor Law Impasse Committee is expected to review the contract flap at a meeting within the next few weeks.

