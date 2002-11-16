WINGS WIN WITH CUJO ON BENCH

Backup Manny Legace showed why he deserved to start.

Legace made 30 saves in place of Curtis Joseph as the Detroit Red Wings won their fourth straight game by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-1, Saturday night.

Legace got the start over Joseph, who asked to start against his former team, but Red Wings coach Dave Lewis said no. Joseph left the Maple Leafs this summer to sign with Detroit as a free agent.

Fans who expected to see a matchup of Joseph against his replacement, Ed Belfour, booed when Legace was announced as the starter.

"To get a win when your name gets booed is even better," Legace said.

Legace came within 10 seconds of his first shutout of the season, but Tie Domi spoiled the bid with a hard slap shot. Legace then threw his stick in the air.

"This was unbelievable. They beat me twice in my own building so it was kind of a revenge-type thing," said Legace, who is from Toronto. "My dad was in the stands. It was phenomenal."

Lewis said he didn't play Joseph because it might be too distracting and because Joseph played Friday night.

"Curtis wanted to play the game, but he understood and appreciated the decision by myself, and we ended up with the win," Lewis said.

Kirk Maltby scored his fourth goal of the season -- all short-handed -- to give Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:16 of the third period. Henrik Zetterberg scored just over two minutes later.

Belfour, signed as a free agent, made several impressive saves. But Maltby's hard slap shot ticked off Belfour's glove and gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 5:16.

Zetterberg then batted the puck out of the air and scored to make it 2-0 at 7:40.

Fans chanted "Ed-die! Ed-die!" after Belfour made a couple of impressive saves in the second period. He turned away 30 shots overall.

"That was really nice to hear. I'm thankful of the support," said Belfour.

Legace made a nice save on Mats Sundin's one-timer five minutes into the third.

Audette gets on the board

MONTREAL -- Donald Audette had heard enough about his long scoring drought.

Audette got his first goal in nearly a year, and Yanic Perreault scored twice to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 3-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

Held without a goal in 23 games since last Nov. 24, Audette opened the scoring 4:01 in for his first point in 13 games this season.

"It's a relief -- hopefully we can stop talking about it," Audette said. "Let's move on. The first one's always the hardest one to get."

Perreault scored late in the second period and added his second goal of the game and eighth of the season early in the third.

Jose Theodore made 23 saves, allowing only Colin White's goal at 6:22 of the third, to help end Montreal's two-game losing streak. The Canadiens lost, 5-1, in New Jersey on Friday, when Jeff Hackett faced a 44-shot barrage.

"The way we played yesterday and the way we played tonight, it's totally two different teams," Theodore said.

Around the rinks

John LeClair's goal with 2:27 left lifted the Flyers into their third straight tie, 2-2 against the Bruins.

Adrian Aucoin put the Islanders ahead late in the first period on their only successful power play of the night, and New York rode Chris Osgood's goaltending to a 3-2 victory over the slumping Penguins.

Dwayne Roloson needed only 17 saves to record his first shutout of the season as the Wild blanked the Capitals, 1-0.

Scott Thornton had two goals and an assist, and Brad Stuart scored his first goal this season as the Sharks beat the Panthers, 7-3.

Michael Cammalleri had his first NHL goal, one of four unanswered scored by Los Angeles, as the Kings beat the Oilers, 4-1.

Geoff Sanderson and David Legwand scored first-period goals in a 1-1 tie between the Blue Jackets and Predators.

Eric Boguniecki's power-play goal in the second period gave the Blues a 1-0 win over the Flames.

Brendan Morrison scored two goals, and Dan Cloutier made 19 saves as the Canucks won their fourth straight game by beating the Rangers, 3-1.