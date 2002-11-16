REVAMPED CINEMA IS THRIVING

Sometime in the next two weeks, the 100,000th moviegoer will walk through the doors of the Market Arcade Film and Arts Centre, proof that a quirky, nonprofit cinema that mixes mainstream American movies with art and foreign films can make it in downtown Buffalo.

"We're very happy about how far we've come," said Anthony J. Colucci III, chairman of the board that oversees the movie house.

"I don't know that any of us went into this venture with a timetable or benchmarks, but if we had, we've met and exceeded our expectations."

The 1,600-seat multiplex theater complex is basking in an 18-month run of uninterrupted showings and slow-but-steady audience building. Since the nonprofit group took the reins in late May 2001, weekly attendence has grown by 20 percent, from an average of 1,101 to 1,319 patrons.

The relative calm is a far cry from the prior 21 months, which saw two owners come and go, along with nearly a year of dark screens. The word on the Theater District cinema was that it was a money-loser with little chance of resurrection.

But a collaboration between the local Dipson Theater chain and its advisory board is succeeding where for-profit operators could not. Dipson President Michael Clement said he's pleased with how things are going.

"I think we're proving a lot of people wrong, and we're doing it through diversity," Clement said.

Clement, whose company operates a successful stable of cinemas that range from traditional first-run movie houses to discount theaters and art houses, admits the eclectic Market Arcade doesn't fit any mold.

On any given night, patrons can pick from a menu of cinematic entertainment that includes just-released blockbusters, lightly promoted foreign productions or a flick that's part of a special film series. For example, this weekend families will be lining up for "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," alongside film buffs heading to the center's International Education Film Festival, which features movies from countries including China.

The facility's eight screening rooms are also not limited to movies. The decidedly nontraditional theater also presents live performances from time to time.

"We not only wanted to keep the lights on, but we wanted to bring something to the community that isn't necessarily measured in dollars and cents," Colucci said.

The goal has led to partnerships with Hallwalls, the Polish Arts Club of Buffalo, PRIDE Buffalo, the University at Buffalo, the City of Buffalo and other organizations and institutions for specialized film screenings, festivals and series. This winter, the cinema and Buffalo Place plan to team up for a series of free childrens movies linked to family skating at Rotary Rink.

And in case there were doubts the film complex wasn't serious about the hot new releases, the Market Arcade will beat other local theaters to the draw when it holds local premieres of the new James Bond movie, "Die Another Day," on Monday and Wednesday, days ahead of the general release.

"We're going to have a lot of fun with that," Clement said. "We're not just showing the movie. We'll have a red carpet, klieg lights and a creative black tie costume contest."

Neighboring businesses will join in on the "invitation only" showings. The Bijou Grille will offer a martini bar where there are likely to be more than a few orders for drinks "shaken, not stirred," and the Sphere will send its wait staff over to the cinema lobby with trays of gourmet appetizers.

Rick Serra, president of the Theater District of Western New York, said all of downtown's businesses are benefiting from the growing success of the cinema.

"The more people they bring through the doors, the higher the visibility for everyone in the Theater District. We feed off each other," Serra said. "It's great news for downtown Buffalo that they are alive and well."

Opened in 1987 by General Cinema Theaters, the theater closed in 1998 after the national chain failed to turn a profit at the location. The facility remained closed until Angelika Film Centers stepped onto the scene in July 1999, but within months began to struggle with its art house format and resorted to a poorly promoted lineup for mainstream releases.

Dipson and the nonprofit advisory board took over less than a year later.

