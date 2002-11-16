Patricia A. Crooks, 69, a retired nurse's aide, died Friday (Nov. 15, 2002) in her South Buffalo home after a long illness.

Born Patricia Marion in Buffalo, she was a graduate of Baker Victory High School.

She had been a nurse's aide at Buffalo Psychiatric Center, retiring in 1996.

She enjoyed reading, gardening and day trips.

Survivors include four daughters, Kathleen Kelley of Buffalo, Amy Scanlon of Albany, Nancy of West Seneca and Mary Pat Lamb of Orchard Park; two sons, William of West Seneca and John of Franklinville; a brother, Francis Marion of Buffalo; and 12 grandchildren.

Prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday in Hoy Funeral Home, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in St. Bonaventure Church, Seneca Street and Harlem Road, West Seneca. Burial is private.

