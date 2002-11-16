HOUSING INDUSTRY IS RARE BRIGHT SPOT

Recently, a writer complained of "too many homes" being built in Amherst. Western New York is currently in the middle of a severe economic downturn that is causing havoc with lost jobs and increased municipal taxes.

One of the few bright spots in this economic miasma is the housing industry. It generates thousands of jobs, increased tax revenues and many multiples of spending, at community businesses, by newer residents. Does the writer wish that this economic energy would go away so that our taxes can spiral even higher than the 10 percent projected rise in Amherst town taxes?

The argument that businesses demand less of town services than residences do is equally inane. Business and industry are important components of our municipal tax base. They indirectly contribute much to the quality of life in our area.

The newer homes constructed in Amherst are generally occupied by smaller families that pay hefty taxes to Amherst and its school districts. The reality is that many of the older, more densely populated sections of Amherst have their municipal services subsidized, in part, by the higher taxes paid by the newer and more expensive homes being constructed in the northern half of the town.

It is shortsighted to drink from the economic well and then complain that there is too much water in it, while others around us are in desperate need of such water.

JOSEPH X. MARTIN

Amherst