AUDUBON SOCIETY OPPOSES PLAN FOR BUSINESS PARK

Constructing a business park in an unused portion of Elmlawn Cemetery could have a negative impact on migrating birds that travel along the Niagara River, says the New York chapter of the Audubon Society.

The proposal from Ciminelli Development to construct as many as 10 single-story buildings totaling 300,000 square feet on 30 acres of the Town of Tonawanda graveyard is a "habitat-destroying development," said Michael F. Burger, Audubon New York's director of bird conservation.

"I've never been there before, but working from the data I've gathered, we know it's a very important migratory passage," Burger said, adding that the development project would take away crucial habitat areas for certain birds that rely on them for survival.

"Where will it stop? If you don't stop building on these remaining lands the problems become worse and worse," he said.

Ciminelli developers want to lease 30 acres for 49 years from the century-old cemetery for a business park that would be built over the next six to 10 years. The $15 million project calls for warehouse, office or light industry spaces.

According to Ciminelli management, there wouldn't be any commercial roads into the cemetery. Neither will there be connecting roads to nearby residential neighborhoods, but plans include constructing a 1,000-foot-long access road from Colvin Boulevard.

The only view of the business park will be from the Youngmann Highway on the north, said David Chiazza, Ciminelli vice president. And there will be a wooded buffer -- 250 to 300 feet deep and 2,250 feet long -- to the south of the project.

Some area neighbors -- who cite traffic and environmental concerns -- are less than thrilled with the project. Nor do development plans sit well with Audubon representatives, who claim the property is located within a designated important bird area, a corridor where birds congregate in significant numbers. The corridor includes the river and all land within 3.5 miles of the river on both sides, Burger said.

Tens of thousands of gull species and other birds use the river during fall and winter migration, he added. And at least 10 species of birds listed as endangered or threatened in New York State use the corridor throughout the year, including the bald eagle.

But most importantly, Burger said, the corridor is critically important to many species of migrating land birds that rely on natural habitat for resting places and forage as they travel back and forth. These birds need natural habitat where they can find food to build back up their depleted stores of body fat, which is required to continue their migration.

"Niagara River is a stopover habitat. During the spring and fall, birds stop over, not stay there," Burger said. "Big bodies of water, like the river with two Great Lakes on either side, tend to funnel birds."

In a related matter, the Tonawanda Town Board accepted Monday a proposal from Wendel Duchscherer Architects and Engineers not to exceed $8,000 to review the entire environmental review assessment submitted by Ciminelli.

"Because of the complexities and trying to interpret the traffic study," said Councilwoman Amy J. Murphy, "the town will bring in Wendel to review items and give to us in simplified fashion an interpretation of the" documents.

