SCHOOLS SHOULDN'T TEST STUDENTS FOR TOBACCO USE
Schools used to employ the element of surprise to nab students puffing cigarettes between classes. Now, some schools have turned to science as tobacco is added to the ever-expanding list of drugs for which students are being tested. . . .
While students shouldn't be smoking, testing students for tobacco use is absurd. . . . Schools have been concerned primarily with smoking on campus or during organized school events. . . . But with urine tests, even students who smoke while away from school would be barred from participating in extracurricular activities.
We agree that some drug testing might be appropriate. . . . However, if the captain of the cross-country team is smoking half a pack of cigarettes a day, we doubt he'll be winning many races.
Certainly, every high school has some students who use drugs. But how big a problem does that constitute? Does it warrant a dragnet that might subject millions of innocent students to intrusive, degrading urine tests?
Furthermore, drug tests target the students who are least likely to abuse drugs in the first place. . . . You'd have better luck testing all the students who don't get involved in after-school activities. They're also the ones most likely to be smoking. . . .
Making students urinate in a cup to find out if they have been smoking is a violation of their civil rights, in our opinion. Not to mention a ridiculous and ineffective school policy.
Share this article