OFFICIALS SEEKING REASON FOR JAMESTOWN POWER LOSS

JAMESTOWN -- Board of Public Utilities officials are trying to determine what triggered a 45-minute outage that left much of the downtown without electricity during Monday afternoon's rush hour.

Board Communications Coordinator Sue Jones noted the power went off shortly after 3:30 p.m. while a crew was testing some equipment at the Washington Street substation.

The outage not only affected buildings downtown, but also traffic lights. Officers said there were several close calls, but no accidents. State troopers assisted city officers with traffic control at the city's major intersections.

Rochester man arrested

on traffic charges

ELLICOTTVILLE -- Travis C. Welch, 19, of Rochester, was arrested for driving without a license and ignoring numerous traffic tickets after he was stopped for speeding at about 8 p.m. Sunday on Jefferson Street by Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies.

After arraignment in Village Court, Welch was taken to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $750 bail.

Passenger killed as car

goes down embankment

WARSAW -- One person died Monday afternoon when a car went off the road and down a 35-foot embankment in the Wyoming County Town of Eagle, sheriff's deputies said.

The accident happened at about 4:30 p.m. as the car traveled east on Telegraph Road, deputies said. Mechanical failure may have caused the crash, but the cause remains under investigation.

The person who died was a passenger, deputies said. The driver was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital for treatment of very minor injuries.

Deputies withheld the names of those involved pending the notification of relatives.

Driver charged with DWI

over incident with Metro Bus

An erratic driver who allegedly attempted to run a Metro Bus off the road Saturday morning was charged with disorderly conduct and two drunken driving violations, Transit Authority police said.

Police said the incident happened at 9:15 a.m. Saturday on Military Road near Kenmore Avenue. Officials said police pursued the vehicle, pulled the driver over on Military Road and smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

Juan A. Mendez, 28, of the 500 block of Fourth Street, was charged with disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.

Conditions of two victims

shot over weekend improve

The victims of two weekend shootings remained hospitalized but in improved condition Monday night in Erie County Medical Center.

Michael Netter, 24, of Durham Road, Hamburg, is in serious condition. Buffalo police said he was shot in the stomach at about 3:50 a.m. Saturday by a man who walked inside his apartment after the attack.

Police said the suspected shooter is expected to surrender with his lawyer, but it was unknown when.

Renardo Mitchell, 26, of Elmwood Avenue, is in fair condition. Police said he was shot in the right eye at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, when he answered a knock at the door of the Potomac Avenue home he was visiting. Three shots were fired, police said.

Major Crimes Unit Detectives Michael Root and Mark R. Stambach are handling that investigation.