JUST CHEER, BABY

I got the call a few months ago at my home in Phoenix, Ariz., from a friend in my native California to go to see the Raiders play in Orchard Park, and I jumped to make the arrangements.

As the time drew near for us to leave I started thinking about what it was going to be like seeing my Raiders play in a hostile environment. I had gotten a ticket just two rows from the rail in the upper level, so I was contemplating what a free-fall would be like when some Bills fan sent me to better seats. Oh, and if I survived the landing and the Raiders won, would I make it out of the state without the aid of some secured vessel? I must say I was very disappointed in what I found in my trip to "The Ralph."

When I reached my seat (a little overdressed in my Raider parka) the welcoming committee gave me some rather poetic greetings. When I sat down with my stuffed Raider Dog named Raidog, two of the season-ticket holders there mistook him for pig and a bear, so I had to repeatedly correct them. Throughout the game we exchanged backhanded compliments and enjoyed beverages. These guys even started feeding me. Although I think it was to shut me up, it didn't work. I finished just in time to cheer another Raider score. In the end I exchanged my Raider hat for a Bills shirt with seat 17 of the triple 3 squadron.

I cannot remember the last time I had more fun at a football game. The hospitality and generosity we received at the game and around the city was absolutely phenomenal.

JAMES REDICAN

Phoenix, Ariz.