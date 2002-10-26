WAR ON TERROR CANNOT BE DICTATED BY WISHFUL THINKING

When Prime Minister Ariel Sharon was in Washington, he no doubt promised, pre-Iraq, not to evict Yasser Arafat or replace the Palestinian Authority with the Israel Defense Forces. Fine. It is one thing, however, to postpone map-altering moves out of deference to the U.S.; it is quite another to go along with suicidal suggestions, such as IDF pullbacks in the middle of a terror campaign.

The other thing that happened in Washington was that Sharon was handed a six-page document with the chipper title A Performance-Based Road Map to a Permanent Two-State Solution to the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

While the full text of the document is yet to be released, its reported contents indicate that this is one trial balloon that should be quickly deflated. Despite throwing in the words performance-based as a sop to Sharon, State's road map is chock full of deadlines, including ridiculously short deadlines for elections in the PA.

A performance-based approach means that our war on terrorism is dictated by the actual terror that we face, not wishful thinking about the PA or the expected American campaign in Iraq.