FRENCH SOLDIERS BREAK UP PROTEST AT IVORY COAST BASE

French soldiers at a military base here used tear gas and water cannon Tuesday to disperse hundreds of protesters who then fanned out across the city, prompting the U.S. embassy to close early for the day.

Witnesses said several protesters were injured.

The demonstrators demanded that France hand over opposition leader Alassane Dramane Ouattara, who has been sheltered in the French Embassy in Abidjan, since a coup last month, a diplomat said.

Southern Ivorians widely suspect that Ouattara was behind the Sept. 19 grab for power by rebels who have since seized half of this west African country in a monthlong uprising. Ouattara has denied any involvement.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Bima military base, where most French troops in Abidjan are garrisoned. Ivory Coast is a former French colony.

Led by a core group of 750 to 800 soldiers, many of them dismissed from the army for suspected disloyalty, the rebels say they are fighting for the rights of northern Ivorians, who long have felt downtrodden by the government.

Detained surgeon accused

of Taliban links, family says

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) -- The family of a prominent orthopedic surgeon being detained by Pakistani security forces said Tuesday he has been accused of helping prepare chemical and biological weapons for Taliban fighters and Islamic militants.

Dr. Amer Aziz was picked up in Lahore for questioning by security police Monday for allegedly treating Taliban and Islamic militants in various hospitals.

The family said the doctor told them he was also being accused of helping prepare chemical and biological weapons.

On Tuesday, his brother, Kamran Aziz, strongly denied the newest allegations, saying, "How can he have some knowledge of chemical or biological weapons if he is an orthopedist?"

His family said they don't know where he is being held and plan to plead with government officials for his release.

On Tuesday, several staff and colleagues at the Surgi-Med hospital in Lahore, one of several where Aziz practices, said that Aziz was known for having a "soft spot" for Islamic fighters in Afghanistan.

However, they expressed dismay over the newest allegations.

Detective tells of searching

home of Diana's butler

LONDON (AP) -- A detective who headed the search of royal butler Paul Burrell's home told a court on Tuesday she found photographs and negatives of Princess Diana and an exercise book in which her son, Prince William, had written his school work.

Detective Chief Inspector Maxine de Brunner told London's Old Bailey criminal court she and a team of officers searched Burrell's home in Cheshire, northwest England for 12 hours on Jan. 18, 2001.

Burrell -- whom Diana called "my rock" -- has pleaded innocent to three charges relating to the theft of hundreds of items from the princess and other members of the royal family.

Burrell, 44, is accused of taking more than 300 items between Jan. 1, 1997, and June 30, 1998. The property allegedly belonged to Diana, Prince Charles or their son, Prince William, at Kensington Palace, Diana's London home.

The former butler maintains all were given to him by the princess for safekeeping.

Diana was killed in a car crash in 1997.

The trial continues.

Bombing in Bogota signals

move of civil war to cities

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) -- A car bomb exploded outside police headquarters Tuesday, rocking downtown Bogota and confirming for many that Colombia's civil war has moved to a new arena -- major cities. At least two people were killed and 24 wounded.

Bogota Mayor Antanas Mockus blamed rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, for the bombing in the heart of this city of 7 million. It came as security forces were girding for Colombia's war -- mainly fought in the countryside and villages -- to spread to the cities. Last week, rebel militias battled the army and police in Colombia's second-biggest city, Medellin, leaving 12 people dead.

Authorities responded to the Bogota bombing by ordering an elite force of 500 police to immediately head into poor neighborhoods ringing the capital where rebel militias have taken root.

Standing below the six-story headquarters of the Bogota Metropolitan Police and the Colombian Judicial Police, its windows blown out, Bogota police chief Gen. Jorge Daniel Castro said the blast was caused by 110 pounds of explosive packed into a taxi. It had been left in an adjacent parking lot.

Farmer fined for ruining

genetically modified crops

FOIX, France (AP) -- Militant French farmer Jose Bove was fined $2,923 Tuesday for mowing down a field of genetically modified crops in southern France two years ago, court officials said.

The anti-globalization crusader was one of nine people convicted by a court in the town of Foix for their roles in destroying a field of experimental colza, an oilseed plant, in nearby Gaudies in April 2000.

Eight of the other defendants were fined $389, court officials said.

The defendants were among about 200 people who took part in the ransacking of the 5-acre field owned by Cetiom, a specialist in oilseeds research.

Bove is facing another 14 months in prison for two earlier convictions -- a six-month term handed down for destroying a genetically modified rice field in 1999 and an eight-month term for a 1998 conviction. He has appealed the 1999 verdict.

Armenian media official

injured in grenade attack

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) -- An assailant exploded a grenade in the center of the Armenian capital Tuesday night, injuring a passing journalist, the Interior Ministry reported.

The hand grenade, an RG-42, went off near the entrance of the Yerevan Choreographic School, a ministry duty officer said.

The blast injured Mark Grigorian, deputy head of the Caucasus Institute for Mass Media, which conducts journalist education in Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Grigorian suffered lung and head injuries, but their severity was not immediately known.

The RG-42 is a World War II vintage grenade which is still widely produced in countries of the former Soviet Union.