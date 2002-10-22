IS THERE A BOND BUST COMING?

Government bonds have been the bright light during these tough times on Wall Street. They've actually made money, while stocks have seemed so hopeless.

But now they're looking like a bubble ready to burst.

About $32 billion poured into mutual funds buying U.S. Treasury securities in the third quarter, more than twice the previous high tallied by AMG Data Services since it began collecting mutual fund data in 1992.

The total return on government notes and bonds during the third quarter was 7.23 percent, according to Merrill Lynch.

That sure looks a lot better than the double-digit declines seen by most stock market indexes over the same period. The Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average were both down more than 17 percent from July through September.

The increasing demand has given a real jolt to bond prices, as has the steep decline in interest rates. The Federal Reserve lowered rates 11 times last year in an attempt to jump-start the economy.

Surging prices have sent Treasury note yields, which move in the opposite direction of the price, to more than 40-year lows.

But can this bond-market rally last? While a war with Iraq might extend the good times for a bit, the majority of market-watchers believes a downturn is inevitable.

"Where are interest rates going? I don't think that they have anywhere to go but up," said John Bilardello, managing director at Standard & Poor's.

That means bond prices could tumble as the Fed starts raising rates again to ward off threats of inflation once the economy begins to pick up steam.

If that happens, bond-fund investors will likely see their returns start to shrink because there won't be the huge price appreciation that was seen over the last few years.

"Bond funds have produced excellent returns, but you can't project those same returns into the future," said John Hollyer, a principal and senior portfolio manager in the fixed-income group at The Vanguard Group.

The situation may be even worse for anyone who has recently bought individual government bonds or intends to do so at these lofty prices, and then needs to sell before they mature.

Over the last few years, that's how bond investors have made big money. Since the market has been rising, they bought low and sold out at higher prices.

But chances are, since it's nearing the top of the market now, you won't get your money back if you have to sell down the road.

Say you buy a $1,000 10-year bond now with a 5 percent interest rate. A year from now you go to sell it, and at that time the interest rate on a new bond that you could buy on the open market for the same duration and price is 7 percent.

Your bond then looks overpriced to potential buyers because the interest payout is less, so you'll have to lower the price to close the sale.

Investors who hold on to their government bonds until they mature will get the payout promised when they bought them. It's those who need to sell early who might very well get caught short.