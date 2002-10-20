SCHNITTER - WOODRICH

Gregory Edward Schnitter and his bride, Carina Jean Woodrich, will be at home in University Heights, Ohio, after a trip to Hawaii. The Rev. Paul E. Schindler performed their marriage ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Bernard Catholic Church, Akron, Ohio.

A reception was given in Fairlawn Country Club, Akron, for the daughter of Marilyn B. and Joseph D. Woodrich of Akron and the son of Patricia L. and Rory E. Schnitter of East Amherst.

The bride is a graduate of Our Lady of the Elms High School, Akron, and John Carroll University. She is a biological products specialist with Aventis Pasteur, Cleveland, Ohio. The bridegroom, an alumnus of Canisius High School, was graduated cum laude from University of Dayton and is a pharmaceutical sales representative of Forest Laboratories, Cleveland.