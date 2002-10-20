BLACK'S WORK AS ANGELS' PITCHING COACH DRAWS RAVES

Bud Black won a World Series as a player with the 1985 Kansas City Royals. He won a Triple-A title as a coach with the 1998 Buffalo Bisons. Now he's embarking on another championship run as the pitching coach for the Anaheim Angels.

"This is great, fabulous," Black said prior to Game One at Edison Field. "I'm looking at it from a different perspective now as a coach. It's always a great feeling to be in the postseason to start with and it's a thrill to watch our players respond going through it and remember what it was like for me. Nothing beats playing at this time of year."

No one expected the Angels to be here and Black had to be thinking he had a long season ahead when Jarrod Washburn was getting torched for four runs in the top of the first inning on Opening Day against Cleveland.

Black visited the mound and Tribe third-base coach Joel Skinner, Buffalo's manager in 2000, couldn't help chiding his longtime friend from the Cleveland chain.

"It was a funny thing," Black recalled. "I'm walking to the mound and 'Skins' has this big smile on his face. I'm like, 'Do you believe this? It's the first inning of the first game and I'm already going to the mound.' "

Washburn didn't win that night but did recover to become the Angels' ace and put together a 12-game winning streak.

"I learned a lot in terms of emotions on Opening Day," Washburn said. "That's when Buddy helped me start to understand what I can use and what I can't use when I'm on the mound. You have to know when to use your emotions and when to hold back.

"He's meant so much to all these guys in this room. He communicates so well with us. He has a different attitude for each pitcher on the team. It's special to be able to recognize what kind of guy you have to be to each pitcher. He's done a great job."

The job has been so good that Black has suddenly become a managerial candidate. Skinner, now the interim manager in Cleveland, has been hanging in the wind since the end of the season as Tribe General Manager Mark Shapiro has interviewed candidates.

Sources in Cleveland say Shapiro wanted Black to take over the Indians but Black, a Southern California native, pulled his name out of contention this week in deference to his children, who are in high school. Skinner, Bisons manager Eric Wedge and Triple-A Richmond manager Fredi Gonzalez are Cleveland's top current candidates.

There is also speculation that Black could be on the Giants' wish list to replace Dusty Baker if Baker bolts San Francisco after this series. The last four of Black's 15 major league seasons were spent with the Giants from 1991-1994.

"This postseason has been the focus for me," Black said. "I knew anything beyond that could wait and would be no distraction. I've known Mark on a personal level for a long time and we've talked often. He sort of knew which way I was going to go."

"He'll have a bright future as a manager, maybe sooner than we all think," said Angels GM Bill Stoneman. "It's a reflection of the job he's done here."

The Angels have improved their team ERA in each of their three seasons Black has been on their staff. It went from 5.00 in 2000 to 4.20 last year to 3.69 this season, second in the league.

"The way he communicates and earns respect from his pitchers is fantastic," said Angels manager Mike Scioscia. "He's able to connect with every pitcher on our staff. He's very confident to work within every guy's physical talent as well as his makeup."

"He's been awesome with the young guys," said closer Troy Percival. "He's worked on their approaches and then allowed the veterans to work the way they're most comfortable with. He helped me so much with my changeup. I had given up on one completely."

Black was the pitching coach for the Bisons' 1998 Governors' Cup championship team. That club beat Durham in a thrilling five-game final before losing to New Orleans at the Triple-A World Series in Las Vegas.

Black said he received a congratulatory letter this week from Buffalo General Manager Mike Buczkowski and left Buczkowski a telephone message of thanks.

"It was nice to hear from him," Black said. "I had a great time there."

