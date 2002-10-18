CTC, CHOICE ONE CUTBACK OPERTIONS TO STAY AFLOAT

Resellers of local phone service are taking a beating, and two that operate in Buffalo are wearing fresh bruises.

CTC Communications, a Massachusetts company with a branch office in Buffalo, has laid off 300 workers company-wide after filing for bankruptcy protection Oct. 3.

The number of jobs lost in Buffalo was undisclosed. CTC, which provides local and long-distance phone service to corporations, has offices on Sheridan Drive in Amherst.

"We will continue operating and supporting our customers, and have on hand cash and other resources that we believe will be sufficient to take us through the Chapter 11 process," interim CEO Michael Katzenstein said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Rochester-based Choice One Communications is dropping one market while it scrambles to avoid being deleted from the Nasdaq stock market.

Choice One said that it pulled the plug in its Ann Arbor-Lansing, Mich., market, leaving 29 cities. The company has sales workers and a Web design unit in downtown Buffalo.

"We need to focus on markets where we can get profitable sooner than later," said Lisa Schnorr, director of communications.

In Buffalo, one of its first two markets, Choice One is the second-largest competitive local phone company, according to state regulators.

Its stock will continue trading on Nasdaq at least until Nov. 14, when a hearing is scheduled to consider the company's petition, Schnorr said.

Nasdaq told the company on Sept. 30 that it no longer meets financial requirements for listing. Investors fearing the money-losing company will run out of cash have dropped Choice One's price to 32 cents a share, below the $1 minimum on Nasdaq.

Starved of capital and saddled with debt, the companies that sprang up after the 1996 Telecommunications Act are dwindling rapidly. New York has the most to lose, with 25 percent of its access lines provided by a company that competes with incumbent carrier Verizon, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

e-mail: fwilliams@buffnews.com