WARINESS OVER SNIPER CANCELS TRIP TO D.C.

Concerns about the recent sniper attacks in the Washington, D.C., area have prompted Clarence School District officials to cancel a planned field trip to the nation's capital.

School Superintendent Thomas G. Coseo said the district had planned to send the eighth-grade class of 275 students to Washington from Tuesday to Oct. 25, but canceled the trip because of concerns about the sniper.

"To put 275 students and teachers and chaperones in harm's way, I'm just not comfortable with that," Coseo said.

"For a school district to assume that responsibility, that is inappropriate."

As an alternative, the district is offering students a trip to Philadelphia and Hersheypark in Hershey, Pa., that would be held the same week.

If students opt not to go, the district will see to it that their money is refunded, minus the deposit they paid unless they purchased trip insurance.

Coseo said district officials have been concerned about the situation in the Washington area since the sniper attacks began two weeks ago. Those concerns heightened as the attacks continued and "the brazenness escalated," he said.

The district mailed letters to parents last week explaining that the trip would be canceled if the sniper was not caught by Wednesday. A meeting with parents was scheduled Wednesday night to discuss the canceled trip.

Coseo did not know how much the trip cost per student.

Coseo said the D.C. field trip by eighth-graders has been an annual event in the district for several years. It was canceled last year after the Sept. 11 attacks, but the district had decided to resume the trip this year.

This is the first local school district known to have canceled a field trip to Washington because of the sniper attacks. One suburban school district official said such trips are usually not held at this time of year.

"Typically our D.C. trips come in the spring, so it's not a concern just yet," said Steven Achramovitch, superintendent of the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District.

