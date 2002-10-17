BUSINESS THINK TANK MAKES A CASE FOR PRE-K

From decreasing the dropout rate to creating a more competent work force, quality early childhood education is key, said Roy J. Bostock, chairman of the Committee on Economic Development.

Bostock was in Buffalo on Wednesday to encourage Buffalo and Erie County business leaders, during a luncheon at The Buffalo News, to join the call for universal prekindergarten.

He came armed with recommendations and findings of a national study, "Preschool for All: Investing in a Productive and Just Society," done earlier this year by the business think tank.

Universal pre-K, he said, would produce "a more competitive and productive work force. It's imperative to do this on a national level."

About 20 executives from area businesses and nonprofit organizations attended the meeting.

The committee is working to enlist business leaders from New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts to endorse the effort. Bostock said the campaign will eventually spread throughout the country.

Bostock said the concept of prekindergarten has faltered because it hasn't been universal. He said the program has been offered sporadically throughout the country.

But Bostock said there is "overwhelming" data that speaks to the benefits and importance of prekindergarten education. He said those benefits include curbing teen pregnancy and delinquency.

The committee is pushing for a partnership between state and federal governments to create a truly universal pre-K program, paid for by reallocated or increased funds. This, he said, would give every child -- from the inner city to more affluent communities -- the opportunity to attend prekindergarten.

Bostock said the business community plays a crucial role in bringing that goal to fruition. "People will listen when representatives from the business community speak," he said.

Board of Regents Chancellor Robert Bennett, who attended the luncheon, said that even though substantial research evidence supports the importance of early childhood education, many people aren't aware of it as an issue.

Trudy Mollenberg, a volunteer of Success by Six, one of the sponsors of the luncheon, said that when businesses join forces with the committee, it will be a formidable partnership that will bring about positive results.

"With the combined advocacy," she said, "we can make a difference."

