$5.2 MILLION REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT APPROVED

Buffalo developer Carl Paladino, who has long wanted to redevelop the United Office Building, got the go-ahead Wednesday for a $5.2 million upscale, mixed-use commercial, office and residential development in the city's tallest building.

Paladino, chief executive officer of Ellicott Development Co., said he will develop 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the first three floors and 27 luxury apartments on the remaining 17 floors of the signature building at 220 Rainbow Blvd. He said rent would start at about $1,750 a month for a 1,500-square-foot unit.

Construction would start in November, with occupancy anticipated in early 2004. He said the terra-cotta, art deco facade would be cleaned and restored. Mayor Irene J. Elia said not only would the historic exterior of the landmark structure be preserved, but the building would be returned to the tax rolls after about 15 years of vacancy.

Paladino is buying the building from the city for $1. He said he is seeking no other public subsidies except for the incentives available under the state's Empire Zone, which was recently expanded to include downtown properties, such as the United Office Building. He is also leasing property for a 54-space secured parking lot across the street, which city officials have previously said would go for the market rate.

Paladino said that the "luxury" housing development doesn't depend on a casino but that a casino would bring an executive level of people who need that type of housing. He said there already is a market here for upscale housing. He said the finished units would be similar to the loft units his company created in the former University Club in Buffalo.

The announcement was made via a news release from Gov. George E. Pataki and by officials of USA Niagara Development with state and city officials in the offices of the Niagara USA Chamber of Commerce.

Charles A. Gargano, chairman of Empire State Development and its subsidiary, USA Niagara, said the announcement was the result of Pataki's commitment and determination to fast-track Niagara Falls' revitalization. USA Niagara was formed to oversee the rebirth.

Paladino is a major contributor to Pataki's political campaigns. Over the past six years, Paladino and the companies he owns have donated at least $63,000 to Pataki's chief campaign committee, according to a review of records filed with the state Board of Elections.

The announcement was hailed by State Sen. George D. Maziarz, R-North Tonawanda, and Assemblywoman Francine DelMonte, D-Niagara Falls. Maziarz said Paladino is someone who comes with a plan, not empty promises. City Council Chairwoman Frances M. Iusi said that when Paladino is done, she is certain the United Office Building will be an even more elegant cornerstone of the downtown.

Paladino, who previously tried to work with Niagara Falls Redevelopment to restore the building, praised Pataki and USA Niagara officials for facilitating the deal. Niagara Falls Redevelopment previously held an option on the building. He said their rights plus zoning and land use issues had to be dealt with to clear the way for the development.

Ellicott Development is the largest private landlord in downtown Buffalo.

e-mail: jscelsa@buffnews.com