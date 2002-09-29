ELIZABETH AND JAMES PIKE/50 YEARS

Mr. and Mrs. James R. Pike of Blasdell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a renewal of their marriage vows in Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, Blasdell, followed by a gathering of family and friends in Lucarelli's Banquet Center, Lackawanna.

Pike and Elizabeth J. Lenze were married Aug. 30, 1952, in St. Mary's Catholic Church, St. Marys, Pa.

He is retired from Ford Motor Co.'s Buffalo Stamping Plant, Hamburg; she is retired from New York Telephone.

The couple has four daughters and five grandchildren.