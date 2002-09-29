Donald F. Finkle, 67, a former assistant store manager for Star Markets, died Thursday (Sept. 26, 2002) in Wyoming County Community Hospital, Warsaw.

The Warsaw native worked for 25 years for Star Markets as assistant manager in stores in Perry, Batavia and Geneseo. He then was a clerk and driver for Country Line Electric in Silver Springs for many years.

Finkle was a U.S. Army veteran. He was an active member of Silver Springs United Methodist Church, serving as a lay leader and lay speaker.

He was a longtime member of Silver Springs Fire Department and Rescue Squad and was a former member of the Silver Springs Village Board.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, the former Dorothy Uptegrove; two sons, Kenneth of Winter Haven, Fla., and Thomas of Silver Springs; his mother, Ellen Van Valkenburg Mote of Silver Springs; a brother, Richard of Gainesville; a sister, Sharon Evans of Perry; three granddaughters; and a great-granddaughter.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. next Sunday in Silver Springs United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.

