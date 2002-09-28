EUGENIE R.S. BERGNER

A private memorial service will be held in October for Eugenie Rosalie Szczukowski Bergner of Williamsville, a homemaker.

Mrs. Bergner died Sunday (Sept. 22, 2002) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after suffering a stroke two days earlier. She was 95.

Born in Buffalo, she was the seventh child of the prominent Polish-American family of Alexander Szczukowski, who owned and operated the former Spolka Men's Clothing Stores here.

A committed learner all of her life, she was most proud of winning the Jesse Ketchum Medal for scholarship when she attended the Buffalo public schools. She was a 1928 graduate of D'Youville College.

She was an avid reader until her death and enjoyed crossword puzzles and mental games. She had collections of books and biographies that included the presidents and their wives as well as English royalty.

She was the widow of Edward F. Bergner.

Survivors include a daughter, Lucille Foster of Dearborn, Mich.; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Bergner donated her body to the University at Buffalo School of Medicine.