The New York Power Authority has agreed to take another look at whether to upgrade the Lewiston generating facility of the Niagara Power Project.

A local private group, called Jobs in the Mist, has been pushing for an upgrade, claiming it would generate additional low-cost power that could spur much-needed job growth in the Buffalo Niagara region.

The Power Authority, which operates the Niagara Power Project, disagrees with the group's projections, but has agreed to explore the feasibility of an upgrade. By early next year, the agency plans to hire a consultant to conduct the study, and expects a draft report to be completed by about August 2003.

"We're not even speculating on what we might find," said Jack Murphy, a Power Authority spokesman. "We had looked at doing a major upgrade back in the early 1990s. We made a decision based on economics not to proceed with it.

"The bottom line is, you're not going to come up with more electricity unless you come up with more water," Murphy said.

Al Coppola, executive director of Jobs in the Mist, applauded the Power Authority for conducting the study. His group believes that an upgrade of the Lewiston facility, which is a key part of the entire Niagara Power Project, could make available as many as 300 additional megawatts of power.

Jobs in the Mist describes an upgrade as beneficial in two ways: construction work related directly to the upgrade, and the stimulus to the region's businesses fueled by cheaper power.

The private group refers to the Power Authority study of more than a decade ago, which found that a Lewiston facility upgrade could result in additional megawatts, but only for about four hours a day.

Power Authority officials say there's no guarantee that additional power generated would be low-cost, as the private group expects it would be, and that having it available for such a limited period each day wouldn't be suitable for economic development.

Plus, the Power Authority says that generating more power at peak times could lower power generation at nonpeak times, reducing overall energy generation at the Niagara Power Project.

There's also the question of how the Power Authority would pay for the potential $200 million upgrade, and the impact it would have on ratepayers.

But the organizers of Jobs in Mist believe the economic development payoff will be there. "There's hope that we can become competitive in the global economy in our own backyard," Coppola said.

