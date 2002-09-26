Two years after his father won the Sportsman season point championship at Lancaster Motorsports Park, Nick Cappelli owns one of his own.

Cappelli won eight LMP feature events this season, the most of any LMP stock car driver in any division, to put a stranglehold on the Sportsman title. The Lancaster driver was so dominant he had the crown in his possession before LMP ran its point final, Sept. 7. Now Cappelli looks toward LMP's 14th annual Budweiser US Open this weekend.

Cappelli's father, Vince, captured his Sportsman championship in 2000 before turning the wheel over to his son.

"After my father won the championship, he was going to park the car for a year due to engine rules changes he didn't want to spend the money on," said the younger Cappelli, 23. "I asked him if I could drive the car on a few nights, to get experience.

"I didn't win last year but by staying close to the front and being consistent, I got the (sportsman rookie of the year) award."

Last winter, the team purchased the 2001 Troyer Engineering Modified of fellow LMP racer Danny Knoll Jr., and began converting the Modified into a Sportsman car.

Modifieds and Sportsman are open-wheel stock cars that are similar in appearance but Modifieds have bigger engines (358 cubic inches with 12.5 to 1 compression) than the Sportsman (355 with 9 to 1) and are faster.

"We spent an awful lot of time over the past winter on the car," Cappelli said. "We had to figure out what shocks, what springs and what set-up our car needed. Sportsman cars must mount the engine two inches higher up off the ground on the chassis. This was the hardest part."

The car was fast throughout the season. Cappelli points to the horsepower produced by his Tom's Performance engine, and the handling that allowed him to drive the car deeper into turns before braking, as the biggest reasons for his success. The car ran so well that some teams questioned its legality.

"We heard some of the other guys thought we were cheating," Cappelli said. "But you know, after every win, plus on some other nights, we had to go through tech (inspection) after the race and we were found to be legal every time."

Not lost on the younger Cappelli is the support, assistance and guidance of his father.

"My dad is positively the most important person on our team," Cappelli said. "Every week during practice we use a two-way radio and my dad is communicating with me and coaching me on the track. We can't use radios during the actual race but his lessons help."

Cappelli led most of the Sportsman feature in last year's US Open before being overtaken by Jerry Gradl Jr. He looks to bring it all the way home this time.

"This is our main mission now," Cappelli said. "That's why we didn't go to the Race of Champions last weekend at Oswego. The format for the ROC is tough and we would have to spend a ton of money to go there and right now our budget won't allow it. We have a decent shot at winning the US Open."

Saturday's US Open schedule, starting at 6 p.m., features qualifying for all divisions plus the Cup Lite Racing Series feature. Racing Sunday begins at noon and highlights the Modified 125, Late Model 75, Sportsman 30, Super Stock 30, Street Stock 30 and TQ Midget 25.

Pit stops

The 24th annual New York State Snowmobile Grass Drag Championships will run Sunday at the Marilla Fireman's Field on Two Rod Road in Marilla. The $15,000 event begins, rain or shine, at 10:30 a.m. More than 100 riders from various states and Canada will take part in more than 20 classes. The fastest compete at speeds close to 100 mph.

The event, sponsored by Emerling Chevrolet of Boston, will also feature manufacturer and dealer displays, a sled corral to buy and sell new and used snowmobiles and several trail stock class races. Children will also compete on Miniature Snowmobiles known as Kitty Cats. A portion of the proceeds will benefit charity. Call 1-800-292-3724.

Wyoming County International Speedway will host its stock car All-Class Season Championships Oct. 5 at 6:30 p.m. They also will run oval track Saturday afternoon specials, Oct. 12 and 19.

The area racing community is mourning the death of local Super Stock racer Brock Young, 25, of Scio. Young, who competed at McKean County Raceway and Little Valley Speedway, was killed in a highway accident Sept. 17. The pole was left open for him last Saturday at Little Valley.

