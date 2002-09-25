SECOND PERSON INVOLVED IN CRASH DIES OF INJURIES

WELLSVILLE-- The second victim of a one-car crash Sept. 1 has died of injuries.

State Police based at Wellsville said Tyler Hunt, 15, of Wellsville, died over Monday night in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo. Troopers said he suffered head injuries in the 12:30 a.m. crash on Back River Road in the Town of Amity, a crash that went undiscovered until 8 a.m.

Troopers said Hunt was driving the car when it went off the road and down an embankment, where it hit a tree and split apart.

A passenger, Carl E. Fanton Jr., 16, of Wellsville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger, Brandon Grantier, 16, of Wellsville, was discharged from Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, where he was taken for treatment for head and chest injuries.

Man filing complaint is

arrested by troopers

WELLSVILLE -- A Buffalo man filing a complaint with State Troopers about someone else ended up in the Allegany County jail himself.

Troopers said they were interviewing Scott C. Pelino, 37, of Phyllis Avenue, Monday afternoon as he was alleging that his former wife stole a cat from her mother's property in the Town of Willing, when they discovered his driver's license had been suspended.

When they told him what they discovered, troopers said Pelino ran for his car and drove along Route 417 toward Wellsville. That's where troopers said they caught and charged him.

Troopers said Pelino was arraigned by Village Justice Judith M. Servey on first-degree reckless endangerment, reckless driving and failure to yield on entering a road charges, as well as third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

She committed him to jail in Belmont in lieu of $3,000 bail and scheduled his reappearance for her court Wednesday.

The sheriff's deartment said Pelino remained in jail Tuesday.

Troopers said they told Pelino his stolen cat complaint was groundless.

Chautauqua County seeks

three fugitives

MAYVILLE -- The names of three fugitives have been added to the Chautauqua County Wanted List this week.

According to sheriff's officers, Amy L. Munday, 29, of Bowen Street, Jamestown, is sought for first-degree scheming to defraud.

In addition, Jayson Sanchez, 22, of Broadhead Avenue, Jamestown, is wanted for violation of probation for criminal sale of a controlled substance. Charles H. Baker, 48, of South Erie Street, Mayville, is sought for felony driving while intoxicated, said deputies.

Anyone with information about anyone on the wanted list is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 753-2131.

Franklinville man convicted

in kidnapping, rape case

LITTLE VALLEY A Franklinville man convicted by a jury of kidnapping and raping his ex-wife will be sentenced Nov. 4 in Cattaraugus County Court.

Matthew M. Cobado, 30, of Rushford Road, was convicted of three counts of first-degree kidnapping, four counts of first-degree rape, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated criminal contempt, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, third degree-assault and unlawful imprisonment.

The conviction Monday came at the end of a five-day trial before Judge Larry M. Himelein.

District Attorney Edward M. Sharkey said the attacks occurred on Sept. 17, 2001, in the Town of Franklinville and last Oct. 23 and 24 in the towns of Concord, Yorkshire and Ischua.

He was arrested last Oct. 24 at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Buffalo, where he went to seek treatment.

Cobado is accused of kidnapping his former wife outside the Springville Nursing Home where she works, and driving her to remote areas in Cattaraugus County, where police said he sexually assaulted and pistol-whipped her. Assistant District Attorney Lori Pettit Reiman prosecuted the case before the jury.