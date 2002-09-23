John T. Kusmierczak Jr., 49, who worked for the past 26 years at what is now Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems in Lockport, died Friday (Sept. 20, 2002) in Medina Memorial Hospital after a long illness.

He was born in Medina and was a graduate of DeSales High School in Lockport and St. Bonaventure University.

Kusmierczak was a test technician at Delphi.

He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church; Medina Council 651, Knights of Columbus; and the Sacred Heart Club.

He played softball in local leagues and enjoyed running and competing in 5-kilometer races.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, the former Sharon King of Medina; a daughter, Jenny of Medina; a son, Joseph of Medina; his father, John T. Sr. of Medina; a sister, Sue Murray of Stephens City, Va.; and a brother, James of Rome, N.Y.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Sacred Heart Church, 208 Ann St.