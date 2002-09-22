MARCUM - MANHARDT

The engagement of Air Force Staff Sgt. Doshia L. Marcum to Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory M. Manhardt is announced. They are stationed at Patrick Air Force Base, Cocoa Beach, Fla.

The bride-elect, a communications specialist, is the daughter of Harry Gregory Marcum of Gainesville, Fla., and Kate Meadley of Stand Lake, England. Her fiance is the son of Michael A. and Linda H. Manhardt of Williamsville. A graduate of Williamsville North High School, he is a radar specialist.

The engaged couple are planning their wedding for June 13 at Banchetti by Rizzo's.