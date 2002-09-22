HONOR ROLL

Seven young Buffalo women have received college scholarships from the Alpha Kappa Boule Education Foundation.

Each of the 2002 high school graduates was honored and received her scholarship at the foundation's recent 27th anniversary banquet in the Hyatt Regency Buffalo. Each gave a short statement on how she planned to create her career success. Their career goals ranged from physician to chemical engineer.

Recipients and their mentors:

Luritta Dubois, 18, a graduate of Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts, who attends the University of California at Santa Cruz to learn to be a television sports anchor. Donald Boswell, CEO of Channel 17, is her mentor.

Charity M. Clemons, 18, Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts, who is attending Howard University and plans to become a pediatrician. Dr. George Matthews, a cardiologist, is her mentor.

Frederika D. McClary, 17, a graduate of Bennett High School, who is studying mass communications at Morgan State College. Her mentor has been Darryl Green, CEO at Channel 2.

Andrea Chantell Hampton, 17, a graduate of Holy Angels Academy, who is studying business management at Canisius College. Ron Pirtle, president of Delphi Harrison Thermal Systems, is her mentor.

Thanh Nhan Do, 18, a City Honors graduate, who is attending the University at Buffalo with the goal of becoming a physician. Her mentor is Dr. Eddie Hoover, chief of surgery at Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Jakina Grimes, 18, a South Park High School graduate attending Morgan State, who plans to study criminal law. Hal Payne, an attorney and vice president of student affairs at Buffalo State College, is her mentor.

Denine King, 17, a Hutchinson-Central Technical High School graduate, who is attending Cornell University and plans to become a chemical engineer. The Rev. Leeland Jones is her mentor.

Criteria for winning a foundation scholarship for minority students include combined English and math SAT scores of 1,000 or more, a grade point average of 90 or better in Advanced Placement, honors or baccalaureate courses, financial need and well-rounded participation in extracurricular activities.

The foundation has 108 subordinate Boules (fraternities), of which Alpha Kappa is the Buffalo chapter.

Randall M. Odza, a partner in the law firm Jaeckle Fleischmann & Mugel, was installed as a fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers at the organization's recent annual dinner in Washington, D.C.

Odza is a member of the firm's labor and employment practice area and works out of the firm's Buffalo office. The firm also has offices in Amherst and Rochester.

The College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a professional organization whose members are elected by peers, the bar, the bench and the public.

The state's highest military honor, the Conspicuous Service Cross, has been presented to Aldo Bastiani of Snyder. Bastiani served as an Army sergeant in Vietnam from 1967 to 1972, earning two Silver Stars and two Purple Hearts.

Alfred Camp of Eggertsville has received the state Medal for Merit. During World War II, Camp served as a corporal with the Army in France.

Air Force Capt. Jason P. Pax, a 1993 graduate of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute, has been awarded the Air Medal and Air Force Achievement Medal for missions over Afghanistan. He also is a Distinguished Flying Cross nominee for single-sortie achievement against Taliban and al-Qaida forces. Pax, a weapon system operator assigned to the 34th Bomb Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, is the son of James and Joan Pax of Grand Island. He graduated from Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1997.

Tom Owen of Amherst is serving as commodore of the Niagara Sailing Club this year.

Other officers of the club, on East River Road on Grand Island, include the vice commodore, Paul Donahue; rear commodore, Bruce Kaiser; fleet captain, Jeff Cooke; treasurer, John Dickinson; and secretary, Ross Kaiser.

Cooke, Owen and Bruce and Ross Kaiser also were elected to three-year terms on the club's board of directors.

Max Donatelli of Hamburg, director of care management at Baker Victory Services in Lackawanna and executive director of Parent Network, has been appointed to the state education commissioner's Advisory Panel for Special Education Services. He will represent parents of children with disabilities and will serve through June 2005.

Gregory P. Raab, associate professor of political science at Jamestown Community College, has been appointed assistant dean of the business and social sciences division for the Jamestown and Cattaraugus County campuses.

A member of the faculty since 1986, he holds a doctorate from the University at Buffalo, a master's degree from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a bachelor's degree from Canisius College. He serves as JCC's international studies coordinator and received the JCC Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1987.

He is chairman of the Jamestown City Planning Commission and secretary of the Jamestown Urban Renewal Agency. He also is chairman of the Chautauqua County Democratic Committee.