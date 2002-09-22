FOTI - CAVALL

Marriage vows were exchanged by Diana Beth Foti, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Anthony M. Foti of Williamsville, and Jason R. Cavall, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Cavall of Surf City, N.C., formerly of Buffalo, at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis Catholic Church. The Rev. Jacob C. Ledwon of St. Joseph University Church performed the ceremony.

A reception was given in the Twentieth Century Club. The couple will travel to Costa Rica and will live in Rochester.

A graduate of Williamsville East High School, University at Buffalo and Albany Law School of Union University, the bride is an attorney with Culley, Marks, Tanenbaum & Pezzulo, Rochester, and is a council member of Rochester Chapter of the American Diabetes Association. The bridegroom, area manager for Team Diabetes of the Diabetes Association's Buffalo and Rochester offices, is a graduate of Seneca Vocational High School, Alfred State College of Technology and Cortland State College.