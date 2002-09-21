FORUM SET ON 'RACE AND MEDIA'

The Buffalo Association of Black Journalists will present a forum, "Race and Media," at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo Museum of Science auditorium.

Residents will have an opportunity to question key news directors about how decisions are made and to voice their opinions. The forum opens the association's two-part Media Access Project.

Answering questions will be panelists Stephen W. Bell, managing editor of The Buffalo News; Ellen M. Crooke, WGRZ-TV news director; Chris Musial, WIVB-TV news director; Bob Yuna, WKBW-TV news director; and Tim Wenger, director of operations for WBEN radio.

The Media Access Project continues from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Langston Hughes Center, 25 High St. Workshops will help community organizations, block clubs, businesses and individuals learn how to use the media more effectively.

Co-sponsors are the NAACP and the Black Leadership Forum.

"We are pleased to be a co-sponsor of this conference because of our concerns of ensuring that our community receives a fair hearing in the mainstream media," said the Rev. Herbert V. Reid, chairman of the Black Leadership Forum.

Frank B. Mesiah, local NAACP president, said the workshops will also help residents learn how to keep tabs on the media.

"Following these workshops," he said, "I think we will be able to evaluate and/or challenge the media's 'best practices' based upon their own professional standards."

Buffalo News columnist Rod Watson, president of the association, said a free resource guide will be distributed, listing names and telephone numbers of key contacts in Western New York newsrooms, as well as tips on how to request media coverage. For information, call 883-8387.