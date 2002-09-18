CALL FOR WRITERS

Are you a good writer? Do you have a great sense of humor? Great fashion sense? How about a sense of outrage? Do you think you have what it takes to be a reporter?

Then listen up! NeXt needs talented writers between the ages of 14 and 17. Here's your chance to critique a hot new CD, movie, concert or video game. Or profile a high school athlete. Or write about radio and TV.

We're looking for feature writers, computer experts, critics, columnists and cartoonists. Not only will your work appear in NeXt, but you'll get paid for it!

HOW TO APPLY:

THE LETTER:

Write us a letter telling us why we should choose you (typewritten, please).

Tell us what you like - or don't like - about articles you've read in NeXt.

Tell us a little about yourself.

Give us your FIVE best ideas for specific stories, columns or reviews that you would like to see in NeXt.

THE WRITING SAMPLE:

In addition to all that, we want to see a TYPED sample of the kind of writing you'd like to do for NeXt. (No poetry, please!) Here's what to do:

If you're interested in reviewing a CD or movie for NeXt, send a sample review (or two).

If you're glued to the tube, review a TV show and send that in.

If you're an artist, send some cartoons.

Or think of a burning issue for an opinion piece and send that.

If you'd like to do reporting or feature writing, come up with an idea for a story, research it and write it (this could be a profile of an athlete at your school or a news story about your school's dress code), and send it in.

And don't forget to tell us:

Your name

Your age (If you are almost 14, sorry, you'll have to apply next year.)

Your school and grade

Your address and phone number

We'll contact by mail by Oct. 31 the teens we choose to be our official NeXt correspondents for 2002-2003. (We won't give out that information over the phone by the way.)

Here's where to send your letter and writing sample(s):

NeXt

The Buffalo News

P.O. Box 100

Buffalo, N.Y 14240

Attention: Jean Westmoore

All materials must be in by Oct. 10. (Sorry, writing samples cannot be returned.)Questions? Teens may call Jean Westmoore, NeXt editor, at 849-4076. We're happy to accept calls from teens, but please, no calls from parents!