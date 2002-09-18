13 GROUPS TO SHARE STATE GRANTS

Thirteen local organizations will share $70,000 in state grants obtained by Assemblyman Richard Smith, D-Hamburg.

Several organizations will receive $5,000 each. Funds will be distributed as follows:

Claddagh Commission of Derby to refurbish Angola Theater for community use.

Hamburg prekindergarten program to create a program for disadvantaged children.

Baker Victory Health Service in Lackawanna for dental clinic purchases aimed at helping mentally challenged and disabled patients.

Town of North Collins to make Langford Park accessible to the disabled.

Willie "Hutch" Jones Sports Clinic for a free summer sports program for more than 50 children and young adults in Lackawanna.

Town of Concord for construction of a kitchen in Concord Town Hall that will be used by senior citizens groups.

Hamburg Water Rescue Unit to buy water rescue equipment.

Groups receiving $6,000 each are:

L.K. Painter Community Center in Collins for an expansion of its 50-Plus Senior Center.

Town of Eden for renovation of an existing building to support the creation of a Boys & Girls Club.

Derby's Fire Commissioners Group for an upgrade of auxiliary power and generators.

Community Concern of Evans and Brant for the upgrade of various equipment.

The Town of Boston will receive $7,000 to make its parks and recreational facilities accessible to the disabled, and the Town of Concord will receive $4,000 to buy emergency equipment for a number of volunteer fire departments.

Firefighters Rodeo scheduled Saturday

The "Angels Among Us" third annual Firefighters Rodeo, honoring volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel from across Western New York, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Erie County Fairgrounds in the Town of Hamburg.

The program will feature a driving and skills obstacle course competition for fire companies, with a LIFEPAK 500 Automatic External Defibrillator going to the winning company. Free CPR classes will be offered. To register, call 537-3094 or 537-2622.

There also will be games for children, with prizes for all levels. Admission and parking are free.

Free concert Friday in Collins Library

"Music at the Library," a free concert that is open to the public, will take place in the Town of Collins Public Library from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday.