RESIDENTS PETITION FOR MORE STOP SIGNS

Residents of North Maple Drive in Lancaster asked the Town Board to lower the speed limit on their street and install several stop signs to correct what they feel are unsafe conditions in their neighborhood on Monday night.

Helen Roberts, one of the residents, said there was too much traffic for a neighborhood that doesn't have sidewalks. She said her son videotaped a one-hour period recently and recorded 105 vehicles going through the residential area and only four of them stopped at the existing stop sign.

The street is being used mainly as a thoroughfare to avoid Transit Road, residents said in a petition sent to the Town Board.

"This neighborhood has a lot of walkers, runners and bicyclists who enjoy their activities, but without sidewalks these activities are limited and our children are in danger," residents stated in the petition.

In addition to the speed limit change and stop signs, the residents are requesting "Children at Play" signs also be erected.

Town Supervisor Robert H. Giza said he would notify the Police Department to look into the matter.

In other business, the board approved the site plan for a proposed Sun Oil Co. convenience center with gas pumps and a car wash for the northeast corner of Transit Road and William Street.

The board took the action at the request of NEC Transit William following the recent approval of the project by the town Planning Board.

The approval was subject to several variances, including lighting, a north side yard setback and reducing the required number of parking spaces to 45. The board also said that the final landscaping plan must be approved by the general crew chief.

The board scheduled a special work session for 7 p.m. Sept. 30 to discuss the tentative budget for 2003.

